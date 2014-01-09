BANGKOK, Jan 9 Major Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to weaker on Thursday, with Philippine shares closing at their lowest in nearly two weeks, while Indonesia pared earlier gains but banking shares rose ahead of the central bank's rate decision. Thai stocks finished up 0.04 percent after climbing as much as 1.6 percent at one point. Investors cut risk exposure due to the domestic political uncertainty and ahead of large-scale anti-government protests on Jan. 13. Foreign investors sold a net 631 million baht ($19 million) after net purchases of almost 4 billion baht in the previous session. The exchange saw late profit-taking in large caps such as conglomerate Siam Cement and telecoms group Shin Corp , which ended up 0.7 percent after a nearly 4 percent rally earlier. Jakarta's composite index ended nearly flat, rising 0.01 percent amid selling in recent gainers such as mining shares, while banking stocks rose ahead of a rate decision by the central bank. Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 7.5 percent as expected. The announcement came after market close. The Philippine main index fell 0.8 percent to 5,937.51, the lowest close since Dec. 27, weighed down by selling in large caps such as shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both edged down 0.2 percent, in line with weakness in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent. The region posted a mixed bag of fund flows, with Malaysia noting net foreign selling of $64.47 million. Indonesia and the Philippines reported net foreign buying of $10.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively, data from the stock exchanges and Thomson Reuters showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.27 381.71 -0.12 Singapore 3145.41 3150.65 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1828.21 1831.30 -0.17 Bangkok 1258.26 1257.73 +0.04 Jakarta 4201.22 4200.59 +0.01 Manila 5937.51 5986.48 -0.82 Ho Chi Minh 516.98 513.90 +0.60 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.27 388.37 -1.83 Singapore 3145.41 3167.43 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1828.21 1866.96 -2.08 Bangkok 1258.26 1298.71 -3.11 Jakarta 4201.22 4274.18 -1.71 Manila 5937.51 5889.83 +0.81 Ho Chi Minh 516.98 504.63 +2.45 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 190,006,000 184,022,437 Kuala Lumpur 107,762,900 105,005,197 Bangkok 4,767,159 5,169,304 Jakarta 2,758,241,900 2,854,792,277 Manila 60,719 69,077 Ho Chi Minh 91,486 86,076