BANGKOK, Jan 10 Thai stocks posted modest losses on Friday as some large caps, including PTT and Krung Thai Bank regained early lost ground, while Indonesian shares ended at their highest in one week, helped by inflows and a rise in the rupiah. The Thai SET index eased 0.22 percent, with a 2.5 percent gain on the week, its first in three. It fell 1.4 percent at one point, as investors remained wary of domestic political tensions ahead of a major anti-government protest on Monday. Foreign investors were net sellers of 1.1 billion baht ($33.3 million), trimming their net buying on the week to $73 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.3 percent to 4,254.97, the highest close since Jan. 3, erasing its weekly loss to 0.06 percent. Banking shares were actively traded, with shares of Bank Mandiri up almost 6 percent. Jakarta brought in net inflows of $7.92 million on the day, while the rupiah edged up 0.25 percent on Friday. Others in the region ended mixed ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. Payrolls are forecast to have risen by a solid 196,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists, just below November's count of 203,000. Singapore was down 0.05 percent on the day, while rising 0.4 percent on the week. Malaysia eased 0.09 percent on the day and was down 0.4 percent on the week. The Philippines dropped 1.6 percent on the day, taking its weekly loss to 1.8 percent. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.38 percent, and was the region's outperformer with a weekly gain of 2.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.45 381.27 +0.05 Singapore 3143.87 3145.41 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1826.61 1828.21 -0.09 Bangkok 1255.45 1258.26 -0.22 Jakarta 4254.97 4201.22 +1.28 Manila 5842.88 5937.51 -1.59 Ho Chi Minh 518.94 516.98 +0.38 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.45 388.37 -1.78 Singapore 3143.87 3167.43 -0.74 Kuala Lumpur 1826.61 1866.96 -2.16 Bangkok 1255.45 1298.71 -3.33 Jakarta 4254.97 4274.18 -0.45 Manila 5842.88 5889.83 -0.80 Ho Chi Minh 518.94 504.63 +2.84 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 185,160,800 179,644,990 Kuala Lumpur 114,671,400 102,383,417 Bangkok 4,277,621 5,091,586 Jakarta 2,963,737,800 2,861,703,257 Manila 38,649 67,630 Ho Chi Minh 107,180 85,701