BANGKOK, Feb 4 Philippine and Malaysian shares underperformed the rest of Southeast Asia on Tuesday, pressured by foreign outflows after weak U.S. manufacturing data, while Thai stocks retreated after the Feb. 2 elections failed to resolve a political deadlock. The Thai SET index ended down 1.2 percent in thin trading on prospects of more political turmoil as the opposition Democrat Party said it would seek a court ruling on whether Sunday's election was unconstitutional. The market racked up gains of more than 2 percent from Friday through Monday, helped in part by buying from domestic institutions though foreign investors were net sellers during the period. Fitch Ratings said further prolongation or intensification of the five-month political standoff could raise the risk of a lasting negative effect on economic performance and financial stability relative to its rating peers. Asian shares skidded on Tuesday as sentiment was weak after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in January on the back of the biggest drop in new orders in 33 years. Indonesia's index closed down 0.8 percent at a one-week low, the Philippine main index dropped 2.2 percent to around three-week lows, while Malaysia slipped 1.4 percent to its lowest since October 2013. Foreign investors sold shares in the Philippines and Malaysia worth a net 1.11 billion peso ($24.5 million) and 556 million ringgit ($166 million) respectively, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 374.95 377.43 -0.66 Singapore 2965.80 2990.95 -0.84 Kuala Lumpur 1778.83 1804.03 -1.40 Bangkok 1276.84 1292.81 -1.24 Jakarta 4352.26 4386.26 -0.78 Manila 5886.01 6015.30 -2.15 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 374.95 388.37 -3.46 Singapore 2965.80 3167.43 -6.37 Kuala Lumpur 1778.83 1866.96 -4.72 Bangkok 1276.84 1298.71 -1.68 Jakarta 4352.26 4274.18 +1.83 Manila 5886.01 5889.83 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh -- 504.63 +10.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 251,984,700 172,947,497 Kuala Lumpur 168,483,400 114,741,027 Bangkok 3,283,550 4,572,696 Jakarta 2,348,695,600 2,812,584,063 Manila 100,285 71,092