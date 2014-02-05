BANGKOK, Feb 5 Indonesian shares rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday after better-than-expected GDP growth for the fourth quarter, while Thai shares gave up some earlier gains as the continuing political uncertainty sparked late profit-taking. Jakarta's composite index closed at 4,384.31, led by large caps such as Telkom Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, with foreign investors buying a net 144.2 billion rupiah ($11.8 million). Indonesian shares recovered from losses over the past two days after data showed its economy grew a faster-than-expected 5.72 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, partly buoyed by firmer exports on a weaker rupiah. The Thai SET index ended up 0.3 percent at 1,280.25, coming off its day high of 1,287.05. Shares linked with the tourism sector fell due to late selling, including in airport operator Airports of Thailand. Investors were cautious to chase up prices around 1,280, which was a key near-term resistance, with political risks remaining, said Pichai Lertsupongkij, senior investment advisor at broker Thanachart Securities. "Investors mainly looked at political risks and traded on news flows related to the political situation," he said. Thailand's fiery protest leader denounced the government's battered rice-buying scheme as corrupt on Wednesday, piling on the pressure after a weekend election did nothing to restore stability in the politically polarised country. Malaysia ended up 0.4 percent, reversing Tuesday's loss. The Philippine index rose 0.4 percent, its first gain in four sessions. Foreign investors sold Philippine shares worth a net 900.4 million peso ($19.9 million), while for Malaysian shares it was a net 211 million ringgit ($63.4 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. Singapore closed down 0.2 percent, paring early gains and extending its fall to a fifth session. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 376.20 374.94 +0.34 Singapore 2960.09 2965.80 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1785.88 1778.83 +0.40 Bangkok 1280.25 1276.84 +0.27 Jakarta 4384.31 4352.26 +0.74 Manila 5908.41 5886.01 +0.38 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 376.20 388.37 -3.13 Singapore 2960.09 3167.43 -6.55 Kuala Lumpur 1785.88 1866.96 -4.34 Bangkok 1280.25 1298.71 -1.42 Jakarta 4384.31 4274.18 +2.58 Manila 5908.41 5889.83 +0.32 Ho Chi Minh -- 504.63 +10.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 240,463,400 172,947,497 Kuala Lumpur 112,702,200 117,082,990 Bangkok 5,541,697 4,523,714 Jakarta 2,833,520,100 2,775,848,417 Manila 61,479 72,143