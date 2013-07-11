BANGKOK, July 11 Southeast Asian stock markets
rallied on Thursday, in line with broader Asia, as comments by
U.S. Fed chief Ben Bernanke that monetary stimulus would still
be needed for the foreseeable future revived appetite across the
region..
Thai shares ended three sessions of losses to rise
4.2 percent while Indonesian stocks posted their best
gain in almost two weeks as investors cheered Bank Indonesia's
surprise interest rate hikes.
Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 2.4 billion
baht ($76.74 million), Indonesian shares worth a net 71 billion
rupiah ($7.12 million) and a net 159 million ringgit ($50
million) of Malaysian shares, stock exchange data
showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 429.90 418.01 +2.85
Singapore 3248.92 3188.04 +1.91
Kuala Lumpur 1781.15 1768.71 +0.70
Bangkok 1447.04 1388.41 +4.22
Jakarta 4604.22 4478.64 +2.80
Manila 6407.36 6308.18 +1.57
Ho Chi Minh 484.47 484.43 +0.01
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 429.90 424.10 +1.37
Singapore 3248.92 3167.08 +2.58
Kuala Lumpur 1781.15 1688.95 +5.46
Bangkok 1447.04 1391.93 +3.96
Jakarta 4604.22 4316.69 +6.66
Manila 6407.36 5812.73 +10.23
Ho Chi Minh 484.47 413.73 +17.10
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 287,502,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 153,525,100 164,647,843
Bangkok 9,879,326 9,444,919
Jakarta 4,566,837,000 4,131,366,183
Manila 72,846 128,850
Ho Chi Minh 35,042 62,594