BANGKOK, Aug 8 Philippine stocks fell on Thursday, extending their losses for a second week, as investors trimmed positions ahead of a market holiday, while Vietnam's benchmark index retreated amid profit-taking in a broadly thin session. The Philippine main index finished down 0.3 percent on the day, falling 2 percent on the week. SM Investments Corp was among the underperformers in part due to a share placement at a discount. The exchange will be closed on Friday. Thai stocks outperformed, with the SET index rising 1.2 percent, adding on a modest 0.7 percent gain over the past three sessions. Trades have been subdued this week due to caution over anti-government rallies against the amnesty bill. Lawmakers in Thailand continued to debate a political amnesty bill for the second day on Thursday as anti-government protesters demanded it be scrapped because they say it would help exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra return home a free man. Large caps led the gainers due to strong quarterly results such as PTT Global Chemical, while a share-split plan sent Siam Makro's stock to a record high, up more than 20 percent on the day. Sentiment in the region was broadly weak due to holidays in the major exchanges. Both Singapore and Malaysia are shut on Thursday and Friday, while Indonesia is closed for the week for Eid Al-Fitr holidays. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.16 422.73 +0.58 Bangkok 1447.16 1429.99 +1.20 Manila 6404.23 6420.79 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 498.22 500.10 -0.38 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.16 424.10 +0.25 Singapore -- 3167.08 +1.98 Kuala Lumpur -- 1688.95 +5.35 Bangkok 1447.16 1391.93 +3.97 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +7.51 Manila 6404.23 5812.73 +10.18 Ho Chi Minh 498.22 413.73 +20.42 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 8,697,592 9,912,416 Manila 44,170 96,069 Ho Chi Minh 28,326 42,376