BANGKOK, Sept 27 Most Southeast Asian stocks posted modest gains on Friday, with domestic-led buying helping battered markets including Indonesia, which trimmed losses for the week, but foreign outflows continued amid concern over the U.S. budget impasse. Indonesia's main index snapped four days of losses, ending up 0.4 percent on the day and down 3.5 percent on the week. It was Southeast Asia's second-worst performer, trailing Thai stocks, which dropped 4.7 percent on the week. The region saw some month-end institutional buying that lifted large caps, brokers said. Among actively traded stocks, CIMB Group Holdings edged up 0.4 percent, snapping four days of losses. Bank Mandiri rose 1.2 percent after a 12 percent drop in the past five sessions. Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares for a fourth session on Friday, taking their net selling for the week to $168 million, while Malaysia recorded $21 million net foreign selling on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data. The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares through the week, totalling $323 million. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.43 409.69 -0.06 Singapore 3210.18 3194.31 +0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1776.16 1774.16 +0.11 Bangkok 1417.49 1424.76 -0.51 Jakarta 4423.72 4405.89 +0.40 Manila 6379.81 6407.46 -0.43 Ho Chi Minh 486.61 485.11 +0.31 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.43 424.10 -3.46 Singapore 3210.18 3167.08 +1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1776.16 1688.95 +5.16 Bangkok 1417.49 1391.93 +1.84 Jakarta 4423.72 4316.69 +2.48 Manila 6379.81 5812.73 +9.76 Ho Chi Minh 486.61 413.73 +17.62 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 160,284,700 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 108,505,400 167,380,557 Bangkok 10,132,555 8,946,215 Jakarta 2,654,458,500 4,545,598,017 Manila 81,946 94,421 Ho Chi Minh 47,133 49,842