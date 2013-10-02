BANGKOK, Oct 2 Philippine shares posted their
biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks on Wednesday after the
Asian Development Bank raised the country's growth forecast,
while Thai stocks ended nearly flat after late selling amid
foreign inflows into domestic bonds.
Philippines is the only country in East and Southeast Asia
whose growth forecast was revised up to 7 percent this year from
6 percent in April by the ADB. The country, along with China, is
poised to become one of the two fastest-growing nations in the
region this year. The Philippine index jumped 2.7 percent
on Wednesday.
Thailand's key SET index ended nearly unchanged at
1,408.99 after a modest rise in early trading and on the
previous session. Selling was most active in shares of
Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $65 million
on Monday and Tuesday, while buying bonds worth $305 million
during the same period, Thomson Reuters and Thai bond
association data showed.
The government expected a possible impact on the baht from
the inflows which could hurt exports in the near term, a
government spokesman told reporters after a weekly meeting of
Thai economic ministers on Wednesday.
"After the U.S. government shutdown, there have been more
inflows into Thailand, and a stronger baht. Authorities are
keeping an eye on currency movements in order to prevent any
impact on exports in the fourth quarter," the official said.
The Thai baht led the drop in Asian currencies,
coming under pressure after the previous day's sharp slide in
gold prices triggered demand for the
dollar.
Other Southeast Asian stocks came off intra-day highs in
light trading, with Indonesia ending up 1 percent and
stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam eking out smaller
gains.
Singapore lost nearly 1 percent, closing at its
lowest level in nearly three weeks.
Foreign flows were mixed, with Malaysia posting net buying
of $2.60 million, Indonesia $2.99 million, while the Philippines
saw net selling of $11.5 million, Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed.
World stock markets began to shake on Wednesday in response
to a U.S. government shutdown that shows no signs of ending
soon, also sending the dollar to a one-month low against the
yen.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 406.16 405.59 +0.14
Singapore 3152.58 3181.50 -0.91
Kuala Lumpur 1770.35 1769.03 +0.07
Bangkok 1408.99 1408.19 +0.06
Jakarta 4387.60 4345.90 +0.96
Manila 6362.26 6197.84 +2.65
Ho Chi Minh 494.39 492.24 +0.44
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 406.16 424.10 -4.23
Singapore 3152.58 3167.08 -0.46
Kuala Lumpur 1770.35 1688.95 +4.82
Bangkok 1408.99 1391.93 +1.23
Jakarta 4387.60 4316.69 +1.64
Manila 6362.26 5812.73 +9.45
Ho Chi Minh 494.39 413.73 +19.50
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 229,397,400 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 109,131,000 169,361,110
Bangkok 6,444,510 8,912,161
Jakarta 3,185,435,000 4,419,049,083
Manila 81,788 95,572
Ho Chi Minh 77,328 50,903