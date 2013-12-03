Dec 3 Thai shares gained on Tuesday on hopes of easing political tension after the government ordered police to avoid violence, while other Southeast Asian equities ended mixed due to worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon trim its stimulus. Thailand's SET index gained 0.7 percent, led by financials, to end at a near two-week high. Thailand's government ordered police on Tuesday to stop confronting protesters demanding the resignation of the prime minister, raising hopes that days of political violence may end, but the leader of the campaign said the fight would go on. Foreign investors, however, sold 5.92 billion baht ($184.02 million) worth of Thai shares, extending foreign outflows to 18.61 billion baht in the last five sessions. Malaysia's broader index hit a record high of 1,840.12, surpassing its earlier peak of 1,826.22 touched in May. The index ended up 0.3 percent on Tuesday. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.6 percent in surging liquidity as investors were hoping for government approval of higher foreign ownership in listed firms. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended weaker by 0.03 percent, while Jakarta shares lost 0.8 percent, underperforming most regional stocks. The Philippine index dropped 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.80 401.65 -0.21 Singapore 3187.67 3188.76 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1824.29 1818.15 +0.34 Bangkok 1383.89 1374.26 +0.70 Jakarta 4288.76 4321.98 -0.77 Manila 6179.50 6223.37 -0.70 Ho Chi Minh 511.62 508.53 +0.61 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.80 424.10 -5.49 Singapore 3187.67 3167.08 +0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1824.29 1688.95 +8.01 Bangkok 1383.89 1391.93 -0.58 Jakarta 4288.76 4316.69 -0.65 Manila 6179.50 5812.73 +6.31 Ho Chi Minh 511.62 413.73 +23.66 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.