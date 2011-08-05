* Outflows hit Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand

* Indonesia suffers biggest daily loss in over 2-1/2 years

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Aug 5 Southeast Asian stock markets tumbled on Friday, with Indonesia suffering its biggest loss in more than 2-1/2 years and Singapore its biggest in over two years as investors sold big-cap and commodity stocks.

The falls came in strong volume and foreign money flowed out as worries about a possible slide back into recession in the United States and Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to get out of risky assets.

Indonesia's weekly loss was 5.1 percent, Southeast Asia's second-worst after Singapore's 6.1 percent.

Thai stocks finished down 2.7 percent on the day, with a weekly loss of 3.5 percent. Malaysia and the Philippines fell more than 1 percent on the day and week.

However, authorities in the region argued that strong domestic economies could weather the global turbulence.

Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said there was no need to panic over the sharp drop in the local stock market and that the country was better prepared than in 2008 to face any global crisis.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the Thai economy could still achieve or even exceed a 4.1 percent growth target this year.

Investors waited for key U.S. economic data later on Friday for further leads, brokers in the region said.

"The index will continue to decline next week but it could start to rebound in two weeks if the U.S. comes with a better stimulus package," said Norico Gaman, head of research at brokerage BNI Securities in Jakarta.

"I'm not seeing big capital outflows as the market's steep drop isn't followed by any significant rupiah decline ... Investors are only moving their portfolios into bonds or central bank notes from stocks."

World stock markets fell for the eighth straight session on Friday to the lowest since late 2010, with more losses feared if policymakers do not come to the rescue soon to stabilise the euro zone's debt crisis and prevent the U.S. economy from sliding back into recession.

By 0930 GMT, the benchmark MSCI all-country world stocks index had fallen 1.3 percent, the MSCI's broadest measure of Asian shares outside Japan 4.5 percent and the MSCI index of Southeast Asia 3.9 percent.

Bucking the trend, stocks in Vietnam climbed 1.2 percent, adding to a 1.2 percent rise on Thursday, as blue chips extended gains, including Masan Group and Bao Viet , amid foreign-led buying.

The Philippine stock market reported $13 million in foreign outflows on Friday, after $5.7 million in outflows on Thursday, while Indonesia had $145 million in outflows after $130 million over the previous two sessions.

The Thai market registered $204 million in foreign outflows on Friday. However, since the July 3 general election to Thursday, the market has still gained $1.34 billion in inflows.

Yingluck Shinawatra was elected Thailand's first female prime minister on Friday in a parliamentary vote and investors expected the nomination of key economic ministers in the coming week.

Among losers, Astra International , Indonesia's biggest listed firm and main auto distributor, dropped 4.6 percent and shares in Singapore Telecommunications sank 7.8 percent on its ex-dividend date.

Malaysia's CIMB Group fell 1.3 percent, refiner Thai Oil plunged 5.8 percent and Philippine Ayala Land lost 2.4 percent.

Singapore-listed commodity trading firm Noble Group tumbled 6.9 percent, hit by concerns that a slowdown in the global economy would hurt its earnings. For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

($1 = 29.850 Thai Baht) (Additional reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould)