* Outflows hit Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand
* Indonesia suffers biggest daily loss in over 2-1/2 years
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Aug 5 Southeast Asian stock markets
tumbled on Friday, with Indonesia suffering its biggest loss in
more than 2-1/2 years and Singapore its biggest in over two
years as investors sold big-cap and commodity stocks.
The falls came in strong volume and foreign money flowed out
as worries about a possible slide back into recession in the
United States and Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to get
out of risky assets.
Indonesia's weekly loss was 5.1 percent, Southeast
Asia's second-worst after Singapore's 6.1 percent.
Thai stocks finished down 2.7 percent on the day, with a
weekly loss of 3.5 percent. Malaysia and the Philippines fell
more than 1 percent on the day and week.
However, authorities in the region argued that strong
domestic economies could weather the global turbulence.
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said there was
no need to panic over the sharp drop in the local stock market
and that the country was better prepared than in 2008 to face
any global crisis.
Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the
Thai economy could still achieve or even exceed a 4.1 percent
growth target this year.
Investors waited for key U.S. economic data later on Friday
for further leads, brokers in the region said.
"The index will continue to decline next week but it could
start to rebound in two weeks if the U.S. comes with a
better stimulus package," said Norico Gaman, head of research at
brokerage BNI Securities in Jakarta.
"I'm not seeing big capital outflows as the market's steep
drop isn't followed by any significant rupiah decline
... Investors are only moving their portfolios into bonds or
central bank notes from stocks."
World stock markets fell for the eighth straight session on
Friday to the lowest since late 2010, with more losses feared if
policymakers do not come to the rescue soon to stabilise the
euro zone's debt crisis and prevent the U.S. economy from
sliding back into recession.
By 0930 GMT, the benchmark MSCI all-country world stocks
index had fallen 1.3 percent, the MSCI's
broadest measure of Asian shares outside Japan
4.5 percent and the MSCI index of Southeast Asia
3.9 percent.
Bucking the trend, stocks in Vietnam climbed 1.2
percent, adding to a 1.2 percent rise on Thursday, as blue chips
extended gains, including Masan Group and Bao Viet
, amid foreign-led buying.
The Philippine stock market reported $13 million in foreign
outflows on Friday, after $5.7 million in outflows on Thursday,
while Indonesia had $145 million in outflows after $130 million
over the previous two sessions.
The Thai market registered $204 million in foreign outflows
on Friday. However, since the July 3 general election to
Thursday, the market has still gained $1.34 billion in inflows.
Yingluck Shinawatra was elected Thailand's first female
prime minister on Friday in a parliamentary vote and investors
expected the nomination of key economic ministers in the coming
week.
Among losers, Astra International , Indonesia's
biggest listed firm and main auto distributor, dropped 4.6
percent and shares in Singapore Telecommunications
sank 7.8 percent on its ex-dividend date.
Malaysia's CIMB Group fell 1.3 percent, refiner
Thai Oil plunged 5.8 percent and Philippine Ayala Land
lost 2.4 percent.
Singapore-listed commodity trading firm Noble Group
tumbled 6.9 percent, hit by concerns that a slowdown
in the global economy would hurt its earnings.
($1 = 29.850 Thai Baht)
(Additional reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul in
Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould)