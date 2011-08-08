BANGKOK Aug 8 Stocks in Indonesia and Singapore
fell around 5 percent on Monday and other Southeast Asian
markets lost 2-3 percent because of concern about the global
economic outlook after Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
rating of the United States.
By 0456 GMT, Indonesia's main stock index was down
4.9 percent at 3,726.78, around its lowest in seven weeks, and
Singapore's Straits Times Index had plunged 4.9 percent
to 2,849.16, the lowest in a month.
Malaysian stocks dropped 3.1 percent, Thai
and Philippine stocks each lost around 2.4 percent.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)