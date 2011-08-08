BANGKOK Aug 8 Stocks in Indonesia and Singapore fell around 5 percent on Monday and other Southeast Asian markets lost 2-3 percent because of concern about the global economic outlook after Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit rating of the United States.

By 0456 GMT, Indonesia's main stock index was down 4.9 percent at 3,726.78, around its lowest in seven weeks, and Singapore's Straits Times Index had plunged 4.9 percent to 2,849.16, the lowest in a month.

Malaysian stocks dropped 3.1 percent, Thai and Philippine stocks each lost around 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)