BANGKOK, Aug 8 Stocks in Indonesia and Singapore fell as much as 5 percent on Monday and other Southeast Asian markets lost 2-3 percent on concern about the global economic outlook after Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit rating of the United States.

Later they recovered moderately with Jakarta down 4.1 percent and Singapore off 3.7 percent by 0654 GMT.

"Investors are not sure what this downgrade really means to the United States and the global economy," said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based regional economist at CIMB-GK Research.

"Investors have gone defensive and may stay only in limited, very liquid large caps that could give them some degree of comfort, so that they can flee any time. Today we see the selling across the board rather than being selective."

Malaysian stocks dropped 3.1 percent to a near five-month low, while Thailand fell 2.9 percent and Philippine stocks lost around 2.4 percent.

Financial shares led the fall in most of the markets but big-cap energy shares also helped drive down the Bangkok index, in which they have a big weighting.

Analysts said commodity companies could be worst hit due to fears of a global recession.

"Commodities tend to feel the heat most while financials, telcos, REITs and consumer staples are some sectors that should hold up better," CIMB Thailand said in a market note.

"We expect Telkom Malaysia , Maybank , DBS , Ascendas Reit , Gudang Garam , DTAC (Total Access Communications) , Thai Union Frozen and AOT (Airports of Thailand) to weather these near-term volatile market conditions better."

Despite the gloom and risk aversion, the Philippines saw a net foreign inflow of $38.4 million.

The Singapore market fell in strong volume ahead of a national holiday on Tuesday, with many investors preferring to cut risky positions since they would be unable to do so on Tuesday if the global jitters got worse.

Singapore-based Najeeb Jarhom, head of research at AmFraser Securities said in a research note that support on the main Singapore index had failed to hold at 2,920 and the next support level was at 2,875. The index was at 2,900.15 at 0721 GMT. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)