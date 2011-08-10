* S'pore falls 2.2 pct with weak Q2 GDP
* Commodities shares follow global oil rebound
* Late selling points to risk aversion
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Aug 10 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets pushed higher on Wednesday, turning around from
sell-offs earlier this week after markets around the world
rallied on the prospect of interest rates in the Unites States
remaining near zero for two more years.
Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines each
gained over 3 percent, with domestic investors leading the way.
Malaysia and Thailand posted smaller gains,
with late selling suggesting concerns over global volatility.
Singapore , which was closed on Tuesday when
regional markets tumbled, dropped 2.2 percent after weak
second-quarter economic data and Vietnam eased slightly.
Dealers in Bangkok expect the market to stay range-bound due
to global risk aversion, which could lead to foreign selling
even though local sentiment is favourable with a new government
taking shape and players focusing on economic policies.
"There was a bit of foreign selling interest in Thai stocks
although the scale was smaller than previous sessions. I think
foreign investors are still keeping money here but favour
bonds," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist at Phillip
Securities.
Asian stocks in general clawed back some lost ground on
Wednesday following a rebound in U.S. shares after the Federal
Reserve made an unprecedented pledge to keep interest rates near
zero, stemming a global equity rout for the time being.
Wall Street shares posted their biggest one-day gain in more
than two years. The S&P 500 index leapt 4.7 percent.
By 0949 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan had gained 2.5 percent .
Jakarta's rebound on Wednesday pushed it back into neutral
terrain, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 40.9
at the close against 28.87 on Tuesday, an oversold indication.
Manila's 14-day RSI closed at 41.1 against 26.9 on Tuesday.
Despite the gain, Jakarta still reported $25 million in
foreign outflows, albeit a smaller amount than $134 million on
Monday and $112 million on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Manila had $12 million in outflows on Wednesday against
inflows in the previous two sessions worth a combined $75
million, data showed. Foreign investors sold $60 million of Thai
stocks, after $480 million in the previous two days, the
exchange said.
The 14-day RSIs of Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam are in an
oversold region and that of Thai stocks is neutral.
Among gainers, Thailand's biggest oil refiner, Thai Oil
, climbed 1.5 percent, erasing part of a 7 percent drop
this week as the prospect of higher-than-expected operating
profits for the second half helped lure some buying interest.
Broker Citi rated Thai Oil a 'buy', expecting the regional
refining margin to be sustained at $7-8 a barrel due to healthy
demand as well as the shutdown of capacity from Chinese
independent refiners.
Regional big-caps also staged a strong rebound. Indonesia's
biggest firm by market value, Astra International ,
rose 5.8 percent and the Philippines' second-most valuable firm,
Philippine Long Distance Telephone , climbed 1.3
percent.
Among weak spot, Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties
, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, lost as
much as 5.9 percent on worries that slowing economic growth and
a weaker U.S. dollar may hurt its earnings.
Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter, but the
government said growth in biomedical manufacturing and financial
services would help offset concerns of a double-dip recession in
the United States.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2821.09 2884.00 -2.18
Kuala Lumpur 1480.52 1472.14 +0.57
Bangkok 1060.21 1042.54 +1.69
Jakarta 3863.58 3735.12 +3.44
Manila 4290.14 4157.03 +3.20
Hanoi 385.96 387.70 -0.45
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2821.09 3190.04 -11.57
Kuala Lumpur 1480.52 1518.91 -2.53
Bangkok 1060.21 1032.76 +2.66
Jakarta 3863.58 3703.51 +4.32
Manila 4290.14 4201.14 +2.12
Hanoi 385.96 484.66 -20.36
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 859,534,700 342,727,623
Kuala Lumpur 264,453,500 146,387,577
Bangkok 4,811,943 5,379,875
Jakarta 6,315,929,500 5,122,614,100
Manila 914,758 557,598
Hanoi 27,135 26,756
(Editing by Alan Raybould)