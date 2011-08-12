* Regional stocks claw back some of week's heavy losses

* Singapore up 1.9 pct from 14-month low

* Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam still in oversold territory

* Europe debt crisis, U.S. economy still major risks

* Despite gains Jakarta sees $39.4 mln outflows, Manila $10.3 mln

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Aug 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets bounced back on Friday as investors searched for bargains after heavy selling in recent sessions, but worries over the health of global economy and Europe's debt crisis left emerging market equities vulnerable to further losses in coming weeks.

Singapore stocks lost as much as 9.2 percent at one point during the week, skidding to a 14-month low amid a global market rout before clawing its way back from Thursday's lows.

The Straits Times index rose 1.9 percent on Friday, helping paring losses for the week to 4.8 percent.

Indonesia fell 8.4 percent at one point but managed to recoup almost all of the losses, ended the week just 0.8 percent lower.

Thai stocks ended 2.9 percent lower on the week, after sinking as much as 5.5 percent. Malaysia lost as much as 6.6 percent before closing 2.7 percent down and Philippines fell 6.9 percent but ended the week 2.6 percent down.

On Friday, Jakarta added 0.6 percent, while Manila and Kuala Lumpur rose 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Vietnam , the region's smallest bourse was down 0.1 percent.

Thailand was closed for a holiday.

Despite the bounce in some centreson Friday, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam remain in oversold territory with their Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) below the 30 level. Bangkok, Jakarta, and Manila are hovering around 40.

"This is just an oversold rebound, but I doubt if it could be sustained," a Singapore-based analysts said.

"This is mainly due to pull back in other assets like treasuries and gold. But the sentiment is still negative with concerns over a double dip recession remains, though there is insufficient data to prove it. Until these fear elements are cleared, investors will not be convinced that the markets have reached their bottom."

Commodities boosted Singapore with palm oil producers Golden Agri-Resources and Wilmar International gaining as much as 3.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively, after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Singapore's third-largest lender, United Overseas Bank , closed 2 percent firmer before posting a 5.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

A strong bounce-back in financials helped boost the overall Jakarta market with 1.3 percent rise in the second largest lender Bank Central Asia and a 3.1 percent gain in the fourth biggest lender Bank Negara Indonesia .

Lanang Trihardian, an Investment Analyst at Syailendra Capital said the gains in the past two days cannot be sustained as they were mainly due to external factors.

"Investors are still calming down because they're psychologically worried. only good news from the U.S. and Europe could help with it. If they're still hearing bad news, the index can roam like a roller coaster again," he said.

Despite Friday's gains, Indonesia saw a foreign outflow of $39.4 million, extending its weekly net foreign outflow to $390 million, Thomsonreuters data showed.

Thailand suffered outflows of $620 million this week, but Manila saw net inflows of $39.5 million, despite a $10.3 million outflow on Friday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2850.59 2796.22 +1.94 Kuala Lumpur 1483.67 1476.46 +0.49 Jakarta 3890.53 3869.37 +0.55 Manila 4321.73 4311.02 +0.25 Hanoi 383.92 384.44 -0.14 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2850.59 3190.04 -10.64 Kuala Lumpur 1483.67 1518.91 -2.32 Jakarta 3890.53 3703.51 +5.05 Manila 4321.73 4201.14 +2.87 Hanoi 383.92 484.66 -20.79 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 693,809,400 379,348,400 Kuala Lumpur 154,174,600 151,839,610 Jakarta 4,983,450,500 5,295,026,517 Manila 808,083 581,502 Hanoi 20,104 26,672

(Additional reporting by; Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Kim Coghill)