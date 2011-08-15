* Positive global sentiment, summit hopes lift markets

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Aug 15 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors bought shares that were sold heavily at times last week due to global recession fears, but trading was choppy ahead of a Franco-German summit on the European debt crisis.

Singapore and Malaysia were still trading near what some analysts reckon is oversold territory, while Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines were neutral, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Analysts said a positive close on Wall Street on Friday and bargain-hunting in thin volume helped the gains.

"Investors are still cautious about the problems in the United States and the euro zone," said Teerada Charnyinyong, a strategist at broker Phillip Securities in Bangkok.

Markets remained fragile ahead of the summit in Paris on Tuesday that some hope will offer a way out of the debt crisis, although the German government spokesman warned against expecting a breakthrough.

Trading volumes in all the markets barring Singapore and Manila were below their 30-day average, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Indonesia , the region's best performer this year, gained 1.8 percent to its highest close since Aug. 8, while Singapore rose 0.8 percent, also to a one-week high.

Malaysia added 1.1 percent and the Philippines edged up 0.3 percent.

Thailand , which was closed for a holiday on Friday, added 2.3 percent while Vietnam edged up 0.1 percent after five straight falls.

By 0958 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had risen 2.3 percent.

Bangkok's market heavyweight and top energy firm, PTT , led the overall gain, adding 3.5 percent after it surprised the market by almost doubling its quarterly earnings. .

Financials in Bangkok, Jakarta and Malaysia helped the bounce on Monday, with Thailand's third-largest lender, Kasikornbank , and second largest Krung Thai Bank gaining over 3.5 percent, while Indonesia's Bank Central Asia and Bank Mandiri gained 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

In Singapore, top bank DBS Group gained 2.1 percent and Oversea Chinese Bank Corporation added 1.3 percent.

Shares in casino operator Genting Singapore closed 3.2 percent weaker after it reported a double-digit fall in earnings for the second quarter.

Yasmin Soulisa, a Jakarta-based analyst at Bapindo Bumi Sekuritas, said foreigners were still sellers but that could turn round.

"As the attractiveness of Western markets is no longer as strong, investors are likely to turn to Indonesia. Even though Indonesia currently holds just a BB+ rating from S&P, many of its sectors hold huge potential for future growth, such as mining, agriculture and finance," she said.

Indonesia saw a rough balance between foreign inflows and outflows on Monday after suffering net selling of $390 million last week, Thomson Reuters data showed. Manila saw a $9.8 million outflow.

