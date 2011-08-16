* Late selling spree after German data adds to global fears
* Export-dependant markets hit most; S'pore falls 1.5 pct
* Investors cash in quick gains in big-caps, banks
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Aug 16 Major Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Tuesday, giving up early gains as stagnant
growth in European powerhouse Germany triggered risk aversion
and prompted late selling in regional big-caps and financial
stocks.
Risk appetite appeared to be fading quickly as investors
were less optimistic about regional growth on concerns about
possible negative spillover of slack demand from the United
States and Europe, which are plagued by public debt crises.
Weaker confidence hit more export-dependant markets, with
late selling pulling stocks in Singapore 1.5 percent
lower, with smaller losses for Indonesia , Thailand
and Malaysia .
Brokers are more optimistic on markets relying on domestic
demand, with expectations that near-term fund outflows may have
bottomed out, given strong fund outflows from developed markets
of the past week.
Data from fund tracker EPFR for the week ending Aug. 10
showed net outflows for developed markets of $19.4 billion, with
emerging markets seeing net outflows of $7.4 billion, while
emerging Asia net outflows stood at $4.9 billion.
CIMB Securities has 'overweight' for Indonesia and Thailand,
citing more resilient domestic demand and earnings outlook,
albeit with caution about Eurozone risk.
"I think the risk remains on euro debt and the banking
sector. The soft growth patch and euro concerns could continue
to impinge on market sentiment near term," said regional
strategist Chang Chiou Yi.
Asian shares erased some early gains after data showed
Germany's economy hardly grew in the second quarter, adding to
global uncertainties ahead of French-German talks on the euro
zone's worsening debt crisis.
By 1008 GMT, the MSCI index of Asia outside Japan
was up 0.32 percent.
Singapore's cyclical stocks, which normally fall rapidly
when growth slows down, erased early gains to fall, with oil rig
maker Keppel Corp sliding 2.4 percent and Thai top oil
firm PTT off 1.2 percent with global oil price falling.
Regional big banks, which are among favourite stocks for
market players due to strong consumption and rising demand for
loans, fell on profit taking.
Singapore's top lender DBS Holdings and Thailand's
biggest lender, Bangkok Bank , each lost around 1
percent, while Indonesia's largest lender Bank Mandiri
fell 0.7 percent.
In Bangkok, investors looked for outperforming firms as the
new Thai government pushed ahead with its pro-growth economic
policy, with retailer Home Product Center hitting an
all-time high, ending up 6.8 percent.
Thai stocks saw a foreign outflow of $13 million and the
Philippines, $2 million on Tuesday, while Indonesia posted just
$1 million in inflows, according to Thomson Reuters and exchange
data.
Stocks in the Philippines and Vietnam , which
traded half session, gained on the day as early Asian shares got
a boost from Wall Street indexes on news that Google
had offered to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc for
about $12.5 billion.
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2832.73 2874.40 -1.45
Kuala Lumpur 1498.24 1499.74 -0.10
Bangkok 1077.02 1086.32 -0.86
Jakarta 3953.28 3960.02 -0.17
Manila 4372.70 4332.63 +0.92
Hanoi 386.48 384.32 +0.56
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2832.73 3190.04 -11.20
Kuala Lumpur 1498.24 1518.91 -1.36
Bangkok 1077.02 1032.76 +4.29
Jakarta 3953.28 3703.51 +6.74
Manila 4372.70 4201.14 +4.08
Hanoi 386.48 484.66 -20.26
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 443,117,400 393,941,190
Kuala Lumpur 138,415,900 153,759,380
Bangkok 4,262,922 5,485,534
Jakarta 6,778,155,500 5,395,003,067
Manila 682,416 603,484
Hanoi 17,931 26,263
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia..... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia.... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ. India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks.. Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report .. LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Singapore diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Banking news Tech,Media,Telecoms
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Local currency LME price overview
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Martin
Petty)