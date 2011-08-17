* Singapore reverses early gains; July exports weak
* Philippines snaps five-day outflows but market falls
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Aug 17 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets pushed higher on Wednesday amid good demand for shares
with high dividend yields but concern about the negative
spillover of the slowdown in the United States and Europe kept
risk appetite in check.
Share markets face choppy trading this week as growing
global uncertainties, with the risk of a U.S. recession
increasing, eat into confidence, especially as investors are
getting less optimistic about growth in the emerging region.
On Wednesday, however, Thai stocks gained 1.5
percent as investors bought stocks with higher-than-expected
quarterly results and strong dividend payouts. Vietnam
climbed 1.8 percent and Malaysia was up 0.32 percent.
Traders in Bangkok said foreign demand was relatively weak
but domestic investors were buying.
"Key factors remained the concerns about the U.S. and the
euro zone problems. But quarterly results of Thai listed firms
proved resilient and many big firms will pay
higher-than-expected dividends," said Tisco Securities
strategist Viwat Techaponphol.
Stocks in the Philippines fell 0.7 percent, ending
five days of gains even though Asia's fourth-best performer this
year took in $25.8 million in foreign money, recouping some of
the $47 million that flowed out over those five sessions,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Singapore erased early gains to end 0.2 percent
lower.
Singapore, one of Asia's most trade-dependent economies, has
been more affected by the slowdown in U.S. and Europe. Its
non-oil domestic exports fell unexpectedly in July, raising the
odds of it sinking into recession.
Indonesia was shut on Wednesday and trading will resume on
Thursday. It has been Asia's best performer this year as strong
domestic consumption has eased market concern about the Western
slowdown.
World stocks ticked lower while top-rated government bonds
rallied on Wednesday as investors grew concerned that French and
German plans for closer fiscal integration may be insufficient
to stop the regional debt crisis from spreading further.
By 0950 GMT, MSCI's world equity index fell
0.1 percent, having hit a 1-1/2-week high on Tuesday.
Among actively traded stocks with high dividend payouts,
Thailand's biggest energy firm, PTT , climbed almost 3
percent and Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group gained
1.2 percent.
A bright spot in Singapore was CapitaLand ,
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, which rose 0.8
percent after it said it bought a residential site in Hangzhou,
China, for about S$213 million ($177.3 million), traders said.
Merger and acquisition deals were in the limelight.
Shares in Malaysia's Esso surged 14 percent after
sources told Reuters that Philippine conglomerate San Miguel
Corp was to buy ExxonMobil's 65 percent stake.
Thai developer Land & Houses gained 1.5 percent and
sister firm Quality Houses rose 3.2 percent on market
talk they planned to sell a stake in retailer Home Product
Center , which could bring good gains to their books.
However, they both denied the speculation.
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2828.53 2832.73 -0.15
Kuala Lumpur 1503.07 1498.24 +0.32
Bangkok 1093.51 1077.02 +1.53
Manila 4340.27 4372.70 -0.74
Hanoi 393.46 386.48 +1.81
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2828.53 3190.04 -11.33
Kuala Lumpur 1503.07 1518.91 -1.04
Bangkok 1093.51 1032.76 +5.88
Manila 4340.27 4201.14 +3.31
Hanoi 393.46 484.66 -18.82
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 425,654,600 402,458,350
Kuala Lumpur 142,821,500 154,228,087
Bangkok 5,600,937 5,476,958
Manila 722,007 607,442
Hanoi 39,330 26,016
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia..... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia.... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ. India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks.. Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report .. LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Singapore diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Banking news Tech,Media,Telecoms
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Local currency LME price overview
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)