* Singapore reverses early gains; July exports weak

* Philippines snaps five-day outflows but market falls

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Aug 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher on Wednesday amid good demand for shares with high dividend yields but concern about the negative spillover of the slowdown in the United States and Europe kept risk appetite in check.

Share markets face choppy trading this week as growing global uncertainties, with the risk of a U.S. recession increasing, eat into confidence, especially as investors are getting less optimistic about growth in the emerging region.

On Wednesday, however, Thai stocks gained 1.5 percent as investors bought stocks with higher-than-expected quarterly results and strong dividend payouts. Vietnam climbed 1.8 percent and Malaysia was up 0.32 percent.

Traders in Bangkok said foreign demand was relatively weak but domestic investors were buying.

"Key factors remained the concerns about the U.S. and the euro zone problems. But quarterly results of Thai listed firms proved resilient and many big firms will pay higher-than-expected dividends," said Tisco Securities strategist Viwat Techaponphol.

Stocks in the Philippines fell 0.7 percent, ending five days of gains even though Asia's fourth-best performer this year took in $25.8 million in foreign money, recouping some of the $47 million that flowed out over those five sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Singapore erased early gains to end 0.2 percent lower.

Singapore, one of Asia's most trade-dependent economies, has been more affected by the slowdown in U.S. and Europe. Its non-oil domestic exports fell unexpectedly in July, raising the odds of it sinking into recession.

Indonesia was shut on Wednesday and trading will resume on Thursday. It has been Asia's best performer this year as strong domestic consumption has eased market concern about the Western slowdown.

World stocks ticked lower while top-rated government bonds rallied on Wednesday as investors grew concerned that French and German plans for closer fiscal integration may be insufficient to stop the regional debt crisis from spreading further.

By 0950 GMT, MSCI's world equity index fell 0.1 percent, having hit a 1-1/2-week high on Tuesday.

Among actively traded stocks with high dividend payouts, Thailand's biggest energy firm, PTT , climbed almost 3 percent and Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group gained 1.2 percent.

A bright spot in Singapore was CapitaLand , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, which rose 0.8 percent after it said it bought a residential site in Hangzhou, China, for about S$213 million ($177.3 million), traders said.

Merger and acquisition deals were in the limelight.

Shares in Malaysia's Esso surged 14 percent after sources told Reuters that Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp was to buy ExxonMobil's 65 percent stake.

Thai developer Land & Houses gained 1.5 percent and sister firm Quality Houses rose 3.2 percent on market talk they planned to sell a stake in retailer Home Product Center , which could bring good gains to their books. However, they both denied the speculation. For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2828.53 2832.73 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1503.07 1498.24 +0.32 Bangkok 1093.51 1077.02 +1.53 Manila 4340.27 4372.70 -0.74 Hanoi 393.46 386.48 +1.81 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2828.53 3190.04 -11.33 Kuala Lumpur 1503.07 1518.91 -1.04 Bangkok 1093.51 1032.76 +5.88 Manila 4340.27 4201.14 +3.31 Hanoi 393.46 484.66 -18.82 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 425,654,600 402,458,350 Kuala Lumpur 142,821,500 154,228,087 Bangkok 5,600,937 5,476,958 Manila 722,007 607,442 Hanoi 39,330 26,016 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia..... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia.... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ. India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks.. Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report .. LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Singapore diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Banking news Tech,Media,Telecoms Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Local currency LME price overview (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould)