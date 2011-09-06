* Most markets in choppy session, light volume

* Consumer stocks bounce back on late bargain hunting

* Banks, commodities ease amid global rout

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 6 Some Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Tuesday as investors took their leads from European bourses by buying beaten-down consumer stocks and helping to offset losses in banks and commodities-related shares.

A contagion fear of eurozone debt crisis and renewed worries about U.S. recession put a lid on risk appetite, weighing down early sharemarket sentiment across Southeast Asia.

Trading volume remained weak for most of the region and global uncertainty cast doubts over the outlook of corporate earnings that capped potential stock price upside.

Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday as investors nervously dipped their toes back into the market looking for value in beaten-down shares.

At the close, Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.04 percent, falling as much as 1.35 percent at one point. Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand each ended up 0.6 percent, with Vietnam up 0.1 percent.

Malaysia finished down 0.6 percent and the Philippines dropped 1.8 percent.

Investors were cautious as it remained uncertain that the U.S. Federal Reserve would opt for another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing to support the economy.

"Generally we are cautious ... There have been downgrades and investing targets have started to downgrade but I haven't seen enough capitulation by investors," said David Ng, chief investment officer of Hwang DBS Investment Management in Kuala Lumpur.

"My strategy going forward is preservation of capital. I am also waiting to see what the Fed will do on Sept. 20, but I am not expecting too much."

STALLING ECONOMIES

Singapore's finance minister told a conference in the city-state on Tuesday that a global recession was now "more likely than not" as the U.S. and European economies were at "stall" speed.

Asia stocks fell, with MSCI's broadest measure of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.8 percent lower by 0859 GMT while MSCI's Southeast Asia flat, regaining early lost ground.

Astra International , Indonesia's biggest listed firm and main auto distributor, gained 1 percent, reversing a 1 percent drop in early trade and CP All , Thailand's largest convenience store chain, gained 1 percent.

Banks fell in broad weak global financial sector due to fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles could trigger a second full-blown banking crisis.

Among losers, the Philippines top lender by assets, Banco de Oro Unibank Inc , plunged 3.5 percent.

"Financial shares were affected today. It's a reaction to a decline in financial shares in Europe. The drop was more sentimental than fundamental-related," said Oliver Plana, head of sales at Manila-based broker Asiasec Equities Inc.

Fund flows were volatile across markets, with Philippine inflows of $4 million, Vietnam's tiny inflows of $480,000, Indonesia's outflows of $47 million and Thai outflows of $40 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

Commodities-related stocks fell, with Malaysia's palm plantation firm IOI Corp tumbling nearly 3 percent. Palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost two weeks as a worsening euro zone debt crisis dimmed the outlook for commodity demand. (Additional reporting by Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Martin Petty)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2774.33 2773.17

+0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1454.37 1463.12

-0.60 Bangkok 1055.60 1049.23

+0.61 Jakarta 3889.97 3866.17

+0.62 Manila 4303.08 4382.56

-1.81 Hanoi 436.16 435.73

+0.10 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2774.33 3190.04

-13.03 Kuala Lumpur 1454.37 1518.91

-4.25 Bangkok 1055.60 1032.76

+2.21 Jakarta 3889.97 3703.51

+5.03 Manila 4303.08 4201.14

+2.43 Hanoi 436.16 484.66

-10.01 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 328,824,200 461,235,227 Kuala Lumpur 150,971,300 171,980,483 Bangkok 3,201,634 4,974,830 Jakarta 2,980,622,500 5,587,637,317 Manila 708,664 692,903 Hanoi 41,502

32,172