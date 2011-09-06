* Most markets in choppy session, light volume
* Consumer stocks bounce back on late bargain hunting
* Banks, commodities ease amid global rout
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 6 Some Southeast Asian stock
markets edged up on Tuesday as investors took their leads from
European bourses by buying beaten-down consumer stocks and
helping to offset losses in banks and commodities-related
shares.
A contagion fear of eurozone debt crisis and renewed worries
about U.S. recession put a lid on risk appetite, weighing down
early sharemarket sentiment across Southeast Asia.
Trading volume remained weak for most of the region and
global uncertainty cast doubts over the outlook of corporate
earnings that capped potential stock price upside.
Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday as
investors nervously dipped their toes back into the market
looking for value in beaten-down shares.
At the close, Singapore's Straits Times Index edged
up 0.04 percent, falling as much as 1.35 percent at one point.
Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand each ended up
0.6 percent, with Vietnam up 0.1 percent.
Malaysia finished down 0.6 percent and the
Philippines dropped 1.8 percent.
Investors were cautious as it remained uncertain that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would opt for another round of bond-buying,
or quantitative easing to support the economy.
"Generally we are cautious ... There have been downgrades
and investing targets have started to downgrade but I haven't
seen enough capitulation by investors," said David Ng, chief
investment officer of Hwang DBS Investment Management in Kuala
Lumpur.
"My strategy going forward is preservation of capital. I am
also waiting to see what the Fed will do on Sept. 20, but I am
not expecting too much."
STALLING ECONOMIES
Singapore's finance minister told a conference in the
city-state on Tuesday that a global recession was now "more
likely than not" as the U.S. and European economies were at
"stall" speed.
Asia stocks fell, with MSCI's broadest measure of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.8 percent
lower by 0859 GMT while MSCI's Southeast Asia
flat, regaining early lost ground.
Astra International , Indonesia's biggest listed
firm and main auto distributor, gained 1 percent, reversing a 1
percent drop in early trade and CP All , Thailand's
largest convenience store chain, gained 1 percent.
Banks fell in broad weak global financial sector due to
fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles could trigger a
second full-blown banking crisis.
Among losers, the Philippines top lender by assets, Banco de
Oro Unibank Inc , plunged 3.5 percent.
"Financial shares were affected today. It's a reaction to a
decline in financial shares in Europe. The drop was more
sentimental than fundamental-related," said Oliver Plana, head
of sales at Manila-based broker Asiasec Equities Inc.
Fund flows were volatile across markets, with Philippine
inflows of $4 million, Vietnam's tiny inflows of $480,000,
Indonesia's outflows of $47 million and Thai outflows of $40
million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
Commodities-related stocks fell, with Malaysia's palm
plantation firm IOI Corp tumbling nearly 3 percent.
Palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost two weeks as a
worsening euro zone debt crisis dimmed the outlook for commodity
demand.
(Additional reporting by Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur and
Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Martin Petty)
or Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev
Close Pct Move
Singapore 2774.33 2773.17
+0.04
Kuala Lumpur 1454.37 1463.12
-0.60
Bangkok 1055.60 1049.23
+0.61
Jakarta 3889.97 3866.17
+0.62
Manila 4303.08 4382.56
-1.81
Hanoi 436.16 435.73
+0.10
Change on year
Market Current End prev
yr Pct Move
Singapore 2774.33 3190.04
-13.03
Kuala Lumpur 1454.37 1518.91
-4.25
Bangkok 1055.60 1032.76
+2.21
Jakarta 3889.97 3703.51
+5.03
Manila 4303.08 4201.14
+2.43
Hanoi 436.16 484.66
-10.01
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average
Volume 30 days
Singapore 328,824,200
461,235,227
Kuala Lumpur 150,971,300
171,980,483
Bangkok 3,201,634
4,974,830
Jakarta 2,980,622,500
5,587,637,317
Manila 708,664
692,903
Hanoi 41,502
32,172