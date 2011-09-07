* Late buying kicks in as global stocks rebound
* Thai telecoms stocks rally on 3G progress hopes
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 7 Southeast Asian stock markets
climbed higher on Wednesday as investors piled into consumer and
telecoms sectors amid improving global sentiment, helped partly
by positive data from the United States.
The region's rally came late in the day and with light
turnover, with caution lingering about the a euro zone debt
crisis and worries that major economies were headed for another
recession.
Indonesia's main share index jumped 2.9 percent, the
highest leap in almost one month, Singapore's Straits Times
Index climbed 2.1 percent and Vietnam's main
index rose 1.8 percent.
Stocks in Malaysia , Thailand and the
Philippines posted smaller gains.
"I think the market is obviously still undergoing a
downtrend, but there should be some market relief in the next
few days," said Vincent Khoo, head of research of UOB Kay Hian
in Kuala Lumpur.
"The economic downturn hasn't yet hit the point to disrupt
demand. My view is that investors can still go to the market for
quick trades, but want the stocks that have been hitting lows."
Asian stocks climbed as an unexpected jump in a U.S.
services sector index helped stocks on Wall Street into the
close and the index ended down less than 1 percent.
By 0945 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was trading 2.7 percent higher.
Fund flows to Southeast Asia were mixed, with Vietnam's
$580,000 in outflows, the Philippines recording $5.8 million in
inflows and Indonesia's $40.6 million inflows, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
The biggest gainers in the Thai market were telecoms stocks,
with top mobile operator Advanced Into Service surging
4.6 percent and second-ranked Total Access Communication
gained 0.7 percent. Both hit record highs at one
point.
Singapore-listed TAC surged 5.7 percent.
The telecom buying spree came amid hopes for a launch of
long-delayed auction of new third-generation telecommunications
licences after a selection of a new industry regulator.
Among actively traded shares, CapitaLand ,
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, jumped 7.3 percent
after it made its first-ever share buyback.
Consumer shares gained because of favourable interest rate
environment, led by a 4 percent gain in Astra International
, Indonesia's biggest listed firm and main auto
distributor.
Central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are
expected to hold rates on Thursday.
Bank Indonesia is expected to maintain its benchmark policy
rate at 6.75 percent, with Bank Negara seen holding rates
at 3.0 percent and the Philippines central bank seen keeping
its policy rate at 4.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjasari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Martin
Petty)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev
Close Pct Move
Singapore 2832.13
2774.33 +2.08
Kuala Lumpur 1464.61
1454.37 +0.70
Bangkok 1068.72
1055.60 +1.24
Jakarta 4001.43
3889.97 +2.87
Manila 4315.21
4303.08 +0.28
Hanoi 443.99
436.16 +1.80
Change on year
Market Current End
prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2832.13
3190.04 -11.22
Kuala Lumpur 1464.61
1518.91 -3.59
Bangkok 1068.72
1032.76 +3.48
Jakarta 4001.43
3703.51 +8.04
Manila 4315.21
4201.14 +2.72
Hanoi 443.99
484.66 -8.39
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume
Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 393,541,700
460,399,840
Kuala Lumpur 122,021,400
173,100,353
Bangkok 4,044,261
4,919,201
Jakarta 4,395,936,500
5,583,113,083
Manila 1,024,526
699,054
Hanoi 44,271
33,057