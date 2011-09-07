* Late buying kicks in as global stocks rebound

* Thai telecoms stocks rally on 3G progress hopes

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 7 Southeast Asian stock markets climbed higher on Wednesday as investors piled into consumer and telecoms sectors amid improving global sentiment, helped partly by positive data from the United States.

The region's rally came late in the day and with light turnover, with caution lingering about the a euro zone debt crisis and worries that major economies were headed for another recession.

Indonesia's main share index jumped 2.9 percent, the highest leap in almost one month, Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 2.1 percent and Vietnam's main index rose 1.8 percent.

Stocks in Malaysia , Thailand and the Philippines posted smaller gains.

"I think the market is obviously still undergoing a downtrend, but there should be some market relief in the next few days," said Vincent Khoo, head of research of UOB Kay Hian in Kuala Lumpur.

"The economic downturn hasn't yet hit the point to disrupt demand. My view is that investors can still go to the market for quick trades, but want the stocks that have been hitting lows."

Asian stocks climbed as an unexpected jump in a U.S. services sector index helped stocks on Wall Street into the close and the index ended down less than 1 percent.

By 0945 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 2.7 percent higher.

Fund flows to Southeast Asia were mixed, with Vietnam's $580,000 in outflows, the Philippines recording $5.8 million in inflows and Indonesia's $40.6 million inflows, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The biggest gainers in the Thai market were telecoms stocks, with top mobile operator Advanced Into Service surging 4.6 percent and second-ranked Total Access Communication gained 0.7 percent. Both hit record highs at one point.

Singapore-listed TAC surged 5.7 percent.

The telecom buying spree came amid hopes for a launch of long-delayed auction of new third-generation telecommunications licences after a selection of a new industry regulator.

Among actively traded shares, CapitaLand , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, jumped 7.3 percent after it made its first-ever share buyback.

Consumer shares gained because of favourable interest rate environment, led by a 4 percent gain in Astra International , Indonesia's biggest listed firm and main auto distributor.

Central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are expected to hold rates on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia is expected to maintain its benchmark policy rate at 6.75 percent, with Bank Negara seen holding rates at 3.0 percent and the Philippines central bank seen keeping its policy rate at 4.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Andjasari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Martin Petty)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2832.13 2774.33 +2.08 Kuala Lumpur 1464.61 1454.37 +0.70 Bangkok 1068.72 1055.60 +1.24 Jakarta 4001.43 3889.97 +2.87 Manila 4315.21 4303.08 +0.28 Hanoi 443.99 436.16 +1.80 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2832.13 3190.04 -11.22 Kuala Lumpur 1464.61 1518.91 -3.59 Bangkok 1068.72 1032.76 +3.48 Jakarta 4001.43 3703.51 +8.04 Manila 4315.21 4201.14 +2.72 Hanoi 443.99 484.66 -8.39 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 393,541,700 460,399,840 Kuala Lumpur 122,021,400 173,100,353 Bangkok 4,044,261

4,919,201 Jakarta 4,395,936,500 5,583,113,083 Manila 1,024,526

699,054 Hanoi 44,271

33,057