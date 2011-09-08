* Choppy session across region

* Commodities lead as oil prices rebound

* Consumer-related shares up; Indonesia holds rate as expected

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted limited gains in light volume on Thursday, led by commodities-related shares, but investors remained wary amid uncertainty over a euro zone debt crisis and the faltering U.S. economy.

Market turnover fell below monthly average for most in the region. Late buying kicked in as global stocks edged up ahead of a European Central Bank meeting seen calling a halt to its rate tightening cycle to support economies.

Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.87 percent at its day's high of 2,856.90, with stocks in Malaysia , Indonesia and Thailand posting smaller gains.

Stocks in the Philippines rose 0.96 percent and Vietnam shares climbed 2.1 percent.

Global equities gained, with the MSCI All-Country World index trading 0.39 percent higher by 0950 GMT.

Market players also looked for indicators as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke prepared to speak later on Thursday, at 1730 GMT, and President Barack Obama outlines to Congress his plans for reviving the faltering economy at 2300 GMT.

Brokers expect the region to have near term volatility. Double-dip fears are likely to haunt the market in the next three to six months, according to Najeeb Jarhom, head of research of AmFraser Securities in Singapore.

"Key U.S. monthly data may show the U.S. economy tilting towards recession but a convincing picture of a double-dip is unlikely as more measures are being taken to prevent such a scenario," he said.

Outperformers on the day included commodities stocks such as Singapore palm oil firm Indofood Agri Resources , which climbed 2.9 percent as Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second day.

Indonesia's banks and consumer stocks gained after its central bank left its benchmark policy rate on hold at 6.75 percent as expected, which some analysts said could help support domestic spending.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the biggest micro lender, climbed 1.5 percent and Indofood CBP , the largest noodle maker, jumped 6 percent.

Among weak spots, Thai telecoms stock prices turned weaker after allegations of irregularities in a new regulator selection, which boosted hopes for a launch of the long-delayed auction of new third-generation telecommunications licences.

Top mobile operator Advanced Into Service dropped 1.6 percent and second-ranked Total Access Communication eased 0.3 percent after Tuesday's rally to all-time highs. (Editing by Martin Petty)

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2856.90 2832.13

+0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1469.83 1464.41

+0.36 Bangkok 1072.21 1068.72

+0.33 Jakarta 4005.39 4001.43

+0.10 Manila 4356.73 4315.21

+0.96 Hanoi 453.26 443.99

+2.09 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2856.90 3190.04

-10.44 Kuala Lumpur 1469.83 1518.91

-3.23 Bangkok 1072.21 1032.76

+3.82 Jakarta 4005.39 3703.51

+8.15 Manila 4356.73 4201.14

+3.70 Hanoi 453.26 484.66

-6.48 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 429,330,600 465,434,623 Kuala Lumpur 97,520,000 172,563,777 Bangkok 4,026,797 4,830,329 Jakarta 3,759,277,500 5,549,902,050 Manila 712,997 713,618 Hanoi 60,525

33,878