* Choppy session across region
* Commodities lead as oil prices rebound
* Consumer-related shares up; Indonesia holds rate as
expected
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 8 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted limited gains in light volume on Thursday, led by
commodities-related shares, but investors remained wary amid
uncertainty over a euro zone debt crisis and the faltering U.S.
economy.
Market turnover fell below monthly average for most in the
region. Late buying kicked in as global stocks edged up ahead of
a European Central Bank meeting seen calling a halt to its rate
tightening cycle to support economies.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.87
percent at its day's high of 2,856.90, with stocks in Malaysia
, Indonesia and Thailand posting smaller
gains.
Stocks in the Philippines rose 0.96 percent and
Vietnam shares climbed 2.1 percent.
Global equities gained, with the MSCI All-Country World
index trading 0.39 percent higher by 0950 GMT.
Market players also looked for indicators as U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke prepared to speak later on
Thursday, at 1730 GMT, and President Barack Obama outlines to
Congress his plans for reviving the faltering economy at 2300
GMT.
Brokers expect the region to have near term volatility.
Double-dip fears are likely to haunt the market in the next
three to six months, according to Najeeb Jarhom, head of
research of AmFraser Securities in Singapore.
"Key U.S. monthly data may show the U.S. economy tilting
towards recession but a convincing picture of a double-dip is
unlikely as more measures are being taken to prevent such a
scenario," he said.
Outperformers on the day included commodities stocks such as
Singapore palm oil firm Indofood Agri Resources , which
climbed 2.9 percent as Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains
for a second day.
Indonesia's banks and consumer stocks gained after its
central bank left its benchmark policy rate on hold at
6.75 percent as expected, which some analysts said could help
support domestic spending.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the biggest micro lender,
climbed 1.5 percent and Indofood CBP , the largest
noodle maker, jumped 6 percent.
Among weak spots, Thai telecoms stock prices turned weaker
after allegations of irregularities in a new regulator
selection, which boosted hopes for a launch of the long-delayed
auction of new third-generation telecommunications licences.
Top mobile operator Advanced Into Service dropped
1.6 percent and second-ranked Total Access Communication
eased 0.3 percent after Tuesday's rally to all-time
highs.
(Editing by Martin Petty)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev
Close Pct Move
Singapore 2856.90 2832.13
+0.87
Kuala Lumpur 1469.83 1464.41
+0.36
Bangkok 1072.21 1068.72
+0.33
Jakarta 4005.39 4001.43
+0.10
Manila 4356.73 4315.21
+0.96
Hanoi 453.26 443.99
+2.09
Change on year
Market Current End prev
yr Pct Move
Singapore 2856.90 3190.04
-10.44
Kuala Lumpur 1469.83 1518.91
-3.23
Bangkok 1072.21 1032.76
+3.82
Jakarta 4005.39 3703.51
+8.15
Manila 4356.73 4201.14
+3.70
Hanoi 453.26 484.66
-6.48
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average
Volume 30 days
Singapore 429,330,600
465,434,623
Kuala Lumpur 97,520,000
172,563,777
Bangkok 4,026,797
4,830,329
Jakarta 3,759,277,500
5,549,902,050
Manila 712,997
713,618
Hanoi 60,525
33,878