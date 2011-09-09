* Light to moderate volume amid global uncertainties

* Investors look to G7 for next clues

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets slid lower on Friday, led by losses in big caps and financials, as investors remained wary about global uncertainty and U.S. President Barack Obama's speech on a jobs package failed to revive sentiment.

Late selling kicked in, pushing sharemarkets into negative terrain. The region was treading water in early trading hours as global sentiment stalled after Western central banks failed to offer any fresh stimulus plans.

Singapore's Straits Times Index finished down 1.1 percent in a choppy session that sent the index to a 1-week high at one point. Philippine stocks , Indonesia and Malaysia posted limited losses.

Thai stocks slid 0.9 percent. Bucking the trend, Vietnam climbed 1.47 percent.

"There are several global uncertainties enough for investors to cut their equities positions. At this point, the region is looking to new indicators from G7 meeting later on Friday," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

World stocks fell on Friday, keeping safe-haven government debt well-bid after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no steer on new stimulus measures and as a $447 billion U.S. jobs package failed to lure investors back into equities.

The MSCI world equity index was trading 0.78 percent lower by 0943 GMT.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven economic powers meet in Marseilles, France on Friday with global slowdown and debt crises pressuring them to find new solutions, and currency intervention back on the table.

Central banks of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia held interest rates steady on Thursday, pausing in the fight against inflation while they assess how much their economies may suffer from a slowdown in U.S and European growth.

Among losers on the day, Singapore's top lender DBS Group Holdings dropped 1.9 percent, Thai top energy firm PTT fell 1.5 percent, Indonesia's biggest listed firm Astra International was down 1 percent.

For the week, Indonesia racked up 4.1 percent gain, Southeast Asia's second best, partly playing a catch-up with the region after its market holidays last week. Vietnam posted a 5.7 percent rise for the week, the region's best performer.

Others were down slightly to flat on the week.

Among weak spots, shares in Thai drinks company Serm Suk plunged 7.3 percent to 57.25 baht after Singapore-listed Thai Beverage announced a takeover bid for Serm Suk at a lower-than-market price of 58 baht.

Thai Beverage dropped 3.7 percent on the day. (Editing by Martin Petty)

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2825.10 2856.90 -1.11 Kuala Lumpur 1469.12 1469.83 -0.05 Bangkok 1062.37 1072.21 -0.92 Jakarta 3998.50 4005.39 -0.17 Manila 4346.07 4356.73 -0.24 Hanoi 459.92 453.26 +1.47 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2825.10 3190.04 -11.44 Kuala Lumpur 1469.12 1518.91 -3.28 Bangkok 1062.37 1032.76 +2.87 Jakarta 3998.50 3703.51 +7.97 Manila 4346.07 4201.14 +3.45 Hanoi 459.92 484.66 -5.10 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 421,296,800 472,073,883 Kuala Lumpur 73,826,500 172,337,373 Bangkok 6,633,426

4,729,061 Jakarta 3,053,410,000 5,448,514,083 Manila 388,389

725,389 Hanoi 47,275

34,890