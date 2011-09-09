* Light to moderate volume amid global uncertainties
* Investors look to G7 for next clues
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 9 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets slid lower on Friday, led by losses in big caps and
financials, as investors remained wary about global uncertainty
and U.S. President Barack Obama's speech on a jobs package
failed to revive sentiment.
Late selling kicked in, pushing sharemarkets into negative
terrain. The region was treading water in early trading hours as
global sentiment stalled after Western central banks failed to
offer any fresh stimulus plans.
Singapore's Straits Times Index finished down 1.1
percent in a choppy session that sent the index to a 1-week high
at one point. Philippine stocks , Indonesia and
Malaysia posted limited losses.
Thai stocks slid 0.9 percent. Bucking the trend,
Vietnam climbed 1.47 percent.
"There are several global uncertainties enough for investors
to cut their equities positions. At this point, the region is
looking to new indicators from G7 meeting later on Friday," said
Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.
World stocks fell on Friday, keeping safe-haven government
debt well-bid after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
gave no steer on new stimulus measures and as a $447 billion
U.S. jobs package failed to lure investors back into equities.
The MSCI world equity index was trading 0.78
percent lower by 0943 GMT.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of
Seven economic powers meet in Marseilles, France on Friday with
global slowdown and debt crises pressuring them to find new
solutions, and currency intervention back on the table.
Central banks of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia
held interest rates steady on Thursday, pausing in the fight
against inflation while they assess how much their economies may
suffer from a slowdown in U.S and European growth.
Among losers on the day, Singapore's top lender DBS Group
Holdings dropped 1.9 percent, Thai top energy firm PTT
fell 1.5 percent, Indonesia's biggest listed firm Astra
International was down 1 percent.
For the week, Indonesia racked up 4.1 percent gain,
Southeast Asia's second best, partly playing a catch-up with the
region after its market holidays last week. Vietnam posted a 5.7
percent rise for the week, the region's best performer.
Others were down slightly to flat on the week.
Among weak spots, shares in Thai drinks company Serm Suk
plunged 7.3 percent to 57.25 baht after
Singapore-listed Thai Beverage announced a takeover
bid for Serm Suk at a lower-than-market price of 58
baht.
Thai Beverage dropped 3.7 percent on the day.
(Editing by Martin Petty)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev
Close Pct Move
Singapore 2825.10
2856.90 -1.11
Kuala Lumpur 1469.12
1469.83 -0.05
Bangkok 1062.37
1072.21 -0.92
Jakarta 3998.50
4005.39 -0.17
Manila 4346.07
4356.73 -0.24
Hanoi 459.92
453.26 +1.47
Change on year
Market Current End
prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2825.10
3190.04 -11.44
Kuala Lumpur 1469.12
1518.91 -3.28
Bangkok 1062.37
1032.76 +2.87
Jakarta 3998.50
3703.51 +7.97
Manila 4346.07
4201.14 +3.45
Hanoi 459.92
484.66 -5.10
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume
Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 421,296,800
472,073,883
Kuala Lumpur 73,826,500
172,337,373
Bangkok 6,633,426
4,729,061
Jakarta 3,053,410,000
5,448,514,083
Manila 388,389
725,389
Hanoi 47,275
34,890