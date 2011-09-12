* Broad sell offs hit regional blue chips
* Most markets report outflows on the day
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 12 Southeast Asia's stock markets
retreated on Monday as pessimism over the euro zone debt crisis
triggered broad sell-offs in regional blue chips, with Indonesia
and Singapore seeing their biggest losses in three weeks.
Volumes were light, about two-thirds the region's monthly
average, in part due to holidays in big Asian centres including
China, Taiwan and South Korea.
Losses in Britain's leading shares , which kicked off
the week with further price falls, helped to spur late selling
in Southeast Asia. Indonesia posted its biggest fall in
three weeks, sliding 2.6 percent on the day.
"Today's low volume indicates investors' intention to hold
for now," said Jakarta-based analyst Purwoko Sartono of Panin
Sekuritas.
Global risk aversion increased after a lack of any unified
action at a weekend meeting of the G7 finance ministers and as
Friday's resignation of a European Central Bank board member
fuelled concerns about Europe's debt crisis.
Talk of a Greek default and possible rating downgrade of
French banks further soured sentiment.
"In our view, the Greek issue is the most serious and
investors should monitor the so-called Troika review, to assess
Greece's fiscal discipline, which could be completed this week,"
said KGI Securities strategist Rakphong Chaisuparakul.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index plunged
2.9 percent to 2,743.58. Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS
Research in Singapore, expects the STI to trade downward for the
rest of the week, with support eyed at 2,700 points.
Southeast Asia reported foreign outflows and falling
currencies on Monday, with the Singapore dollar hitting
its lowest level in more than two months amid market speculation
that Singapore's central bank may ease its monetary policy next
month.
Malaysia posted outflows of 96 million ringgit ($32
million), stock exchange data showed. Indonesia reported $31.8
milion in outflows, with the Philippines seeing $6.4 million in
outflows and Vietnam $0.04 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Foreign investors sold Thai stocks worth a net 2.36 billion
baht ($78.5 million) on the day, Thai stock exchange said.
Asian stocks slid on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 3.1
percent lower by 0957 GMT.
Among most actively traded, Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd. dropped 2.3 percent, Indonesia's largest lender
Bank Mandiri plunged 4.2 percent and Thai top energy
firm PTT eased 2.2 percent with oil prices falling.
In Bangkok, coal miner Banpu fell 1.3 percent as
the stock traded ex dividend and as its offer to buy Australian
coal explorer Hunnu Coal rattled the market over the
potential debt and capital expenditure burdens.
Among bright spots, shares of the Philippines' Philex
Petroleum Corp jumped about 10 times its listing price
on Monday, with the company said it may sell shares or debt to
raise funds for a natural gas exploration project in the South
China Sea.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Jason
Szep)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2743.58 2825.10 -2.89
Kuala Lumpur 1446.26 1469.12 -1.56
Bangkok 1040.83 1062.37 -2.03
Jakarta 3896.12 3998.50 -2.56
Manila 4297.85 4346.07 -1.15
Hanoi 462.93 459.92 +0.65
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2743.58 3190.04 -14.00
Kuala Lumpur 1446.26 1518.91 -4.78
Bangkok 1040.83 1032.76 +0.78
Jakarta 3896.12 3703.51 +5.20
Manila 4297.82 4201.14 +2.30
Hanoi 462.93 484.66 -4.48
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 302,671,300 471,137,627
Kuala Lumpur 111,253,900 170,489,143
Bangkok 3,542,334 4,780,910
Jakarta 2,723,431,000 5,299,513,750
Manila 249,408 717,732
Hanoi 52,173 35,679