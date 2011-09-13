* Region falls in light volume, choppy session

* Outflows hit Indonesia, Thailand

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Tuesday, with big-caps and financials giving up early gains as a tentative recovery rally in global stocks lost steam.

Southeast Asia's markets ended near their day's lows as investors cashed in, shadowing losses in Europe as speculation faded over the prospect of China buying Italian bonds.

Late selling pulled Singapore and Thai stocks down to around three-week lows, with shares in Indonesia hovering around the lowest in a week.

Brokers expect further downside near term.

"If it gets worse in Europe, then those markets will go down, that's for sure," said Singapore-based Mark Matthews, head of research at Julius Baer.

"Right now, unfortunately, the market has a very high correlation ... so whatever news there is in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, the local news is not really influencing the stock markets right now," he said.

Trading volumes plunged across major markets partly due to holidays in Hong Kong and South Korea. Turnover in the Philippines fell to 0.3 times its monthly average, with volumes of others sliding to around two-thirds the average.

Recently beaten-down blue chips such as energy, food and banks gained in early trade. In general, financial profiles of Southeast Asian firms are strong and the region is widely expected to withstand the global economic slowdown.

By 0939 GMT, the MSCI index of Southeast Asia was trading 0.8 percent lower, led by a 0.9 percent loss in the MSCI index of Thailand and a 0.5 percent fall in the MSCI index of Indonesia .

Bucking the trend, Malaysia edged up 0.12 percent, with foreign investors buying a net 23.56 million ringgit ($7.8 million), stock exchange data showed.

Vietnam gained 1.4 percent, with $0.02 million in outflows, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Indonesia reported $69 million in outflows, followed by the Philippines' $1.8 million outflows and Thailand's 1.59 billion baht ($52.8 million) in outflows, data showed.

Among actively traded stocks, Indonesia's biggest micro lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 3 percent to three-week lows and Singapore's top lender DBS Group Holdings fell 1.2 percent to the lowest in more than two years.

Thai top energy firm PTT lost 1.3 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks, weighed down by global oil prices which pared early gains. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jason Szep)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2729.37 2743.58 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1448.00 1446.26 +0.12 Bangkok 1031.67 1040.83 -0.88 Jakarta 3874.78 3896.12 -0.55 Manila 4292.91 4297.85 -0.11 Hanoi 469.40 462.93 +1.40 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2729.37 3190.04 -14.44 Kuala Lumpur 1448.00 1518.91 -4.67 Bangkok 1031.67 1032.76 -0.11 Jakarta 3874.78 3703.51 +4.62 Manila 4292.91 4201.14 +2.18 Hanoi 469.40 484.66 -3.15 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 312,295,500 468,702,293 Kuala Lumpur 78,777,200 170,033,483 Bangkok 3,235,369 4,722,560 Jakarta 3,490,455,000 5,174,957,200 Manila 183,250 710,151 Hanoi 63,369 36,788