* Region falls in light volume, choppy session
* Outflows hit Indonesia, Thailand
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 13 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Tuesday, with big-caps and financials
giving up early gains as a tentative recovery rally in global
stocks lost steam.
Southeast Asia's markets ended near their day's lows as
investors cashed in, shadowing losses in Europe as speculation
faded over the prospect of China buying Italian bonds.
Late selling pulled Singapore and Thai stocks
down to around three-week lows, with shares in Indonesia
hovering around the lowest in a week.
Brokers expect further downside near term.
"If it gets worse in Europe, then those markets will go
down, that's for sure," said Singapore-based Mark Matthews, head
of research at Julius Baer.
"Right now, unfortunately, the market has a very high
correlation ... so whatever news there is in Indonesia,
Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, the local news is not
really influencing the stock markets right now," he said.
Trading volumes plunged across major markets partly due to
holidays in Hong Kong and South Korea. Turnover in the
Philippines fell to 0.3 times its monthly average, with volumes
of others sliding to around two-thirds the average.
Recently beaten-down blue chips such as energy, food and
banks gained in early trade. In general, financial profiles of
Southeast Asian firms are strong and the region is widely
expected to withstand the global economic slowdown.
By 0939 GMT, the MSCI index of Southeast Asia
was trading 0.8 percent lower, led by a 0.9
percent loss in the MSCI index of Thailand and a
0.5 percent fall in the MSCI index of Indonesia .
Bucking the trend, Malaysia edged up 0.12 percent,
with foreign investors buying a net 23.56 million ringgit ($7.8
million), stock exchange data showed.
Vietnam gained 1.4 percent, with $0.02 million in
outflows, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Indonesia reported $69 million in outflows, followed by the
Philippines' $1.8 million outflows and Thailand's 1.59 billion
baht ($52.8 million) in outflows, data showed.
Among actively traded stocks, Indonesia's biggest micro
lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 3 percent to
three-week lows and Singapore's top lender DBS Group Holdings
fell 1.2 percent to the lowest in more than two years.
Thai top energy firm PTT lost 1.3 percent to the
lowest in more than two weeks, weighed down by global oil prices
which pared early gains.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Jason Szep)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2729.37 2743.58 -0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1448.00 1446.26 +0.12
Bangkok 1031.67 1040.83 -0.88
Jakarta 3874.78 3896.12 -0.55
Manila 4292.91 4297.85 -0.11
Hanoi 469.40 462.93 +1.40
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2729.37 3190.04 -14.44
Kuala Lumpur 1448.00 1518.91 -4.67
Bangkok 1031.67 1032.76 -0.11
Jakarta 3874.78 3703.51 +4.62
Manila 4292.91 4201.14 +2.18
Hanoi 469.40 484.66 -3.15
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 312,295,500 468,702,293
Kuala Lumpur 78,777,200 170,033,483
Bangkok 3,235,369 4,722,560
Jakarta 3,490,455,000 5,174,957,200
Manila 183,250 710,151
Hanoi 63,369 36,788