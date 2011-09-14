* Banks hit amid weak global financials

* Singapore recoups losses in late buying

* Indonesia posts biggest outflows in four weeks

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as mounting euro zone debt concerns eroded broad market sentiment, with banks under pressure from the global banking crisis.

The outperforming region faced outflows of global capital on worries over euro zone debt and global economic uncertainty.

Worst hit was Indonesia, whose benchmark Jakarta Composite Index slid 1.95 percent. Jakarta had $166 million in outflows, its biggest since August 19, as the rupiah , fell, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"This is a consequence of the shift of money back to home markets. You've got to sell the foreign currency, mainly Asian currencies, and that is forcing them to depreciate," said Andrew Stotz, market strategist at Kim Eng Securities in Bangkok.

"The fundamentals of Thailand and Asia are far better than the fundamentals in the West ... It's providing a fantastic buying opportunity for people who don't get too caught up in fears," he said.

Late buying helped the region recoup early losses with Singapore's index ending up 0.4 percent and stocks in Thailand , Malaysia and the Philppines seeing limited losses.

Early sell-offs sent Thai stocks to their lowest since late June while Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia hovered above their lows set in August. Indonesia is still the best performer in emerging Asia, gaining 2.6 percent this year.

The Thai stock market reported 3.5 billion baht ($116 million) in outflows and Malaysia had 24.2 million ringgit ($7.9 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

Jakarta-based Lanang Trihardian, an analyst at broker Syailendra Capital, expects the Jakarta Composite Index to move in a range of 3,800-3,962 in the near term.

"It's a natural slowdown after a strong rally last week. The Jakarta Composite Index is still supressed due to negative sentiment in the region," he said.

Bank stocks suffered.

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings eased 0.3 percent, extending its losses for a fifth session to the lowest in more than two years. Thailand's biggest Bangkok Bank fell 0.7 percent to seven-month lows.

Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri , dropped 5.8 percent to the lowest in more than five months.

Volumes were generally light.

Market turnover was near the monthly average in Singapore, where technical difficulties caused a half-hour disruption to trading.

Meanwhile, a Reuters survey showed sentiment at Asia's top companies fell in the third quarter, hitting its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2009 on doubt about the strength of the global economy. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jason Szep) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2739.35 2729.37 +0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1437.61 1448.00 -0.72 Bangkok 1022.96 1031.67 -0.84 Jakarta 3799.04 3874.78 -1.95 Manila 4258.86 4292.91 -0.79 Hanoi 466.99 469.40 -0.51 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2739.35 3190.04 -14.13 Kuala Lumpur 1437.61 1518.91 -5.35 Bangkok 1022.96 1032.76 -0.95 Jakarta 3799.04 3703.51 +2.58 Manila 4258.86 4201.14 +1.37 Hanoi 466.99 484.66 -3.65 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 499,997,700 466,211,783 Kuala Lumpur 110,947,700 167,754,773 Bangkok 3,623,778 4,657,159 Jakarta 4,194,083,000 5,088,380,183 Manila 618,308 705,656 Hanoi 81,368 38,323