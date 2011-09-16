* Foreigners buy back Indonesia, Thai stocks

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 16 Some Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Friday as financials bounced back, with global sentiment reviving on hopes European policymakers would finally come up with a bold plan to combat a deepening debt crisis.

Still, trading volume was relatively light as a long-term solution to the euro zone's sovereign debt issues remained uncertain, and stocks in the region suffered their worst weekly loss this month.

The battered region lured some bargain hunters as the healthy outlook for domestic consumption boded well for some sectors, such as consumer, property and banks, brokers said.

Indonesian shares outperformed the region on Friday.

The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) finished up 1.6 percent at 3,835.18 points on Friday, reversing a five-day fall. Jakarta lost 4.1 percent during the week and was Southeast Asia's worst performer, hammered by foreign outflows.

"The recent weakness was just some profit taking by foreigners on the back of the European crisis," said Jakarta-based Harry Su, head of research of Bahana Securities. The broker maintained his end-2011 JCI target of 4,350.

"It's only natural that there could be some profit taking. It's quite healthy for the market to correct because it cannot just go up all the time as well."

Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.8 percent, extending gains for a third session. Philippine stocks ended nearly flat, erasing early gains, while Thai shares eased 0.3 percent, after an early climb.

Vietnam plunged 2.9 percent, albeit with mild inflows of $0.5 million. Malaysia's stock market was shut for a holiday and will reopen on Monday.

Shares across Asia more broadly rose, following coordinated action by five major central banks to add liquidity to a European banking system struggling with its dollar funding needs.

By 0949 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading 2.09 percent higher.

Banks led among gainers, with Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings , climbing 2.1 percent and Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri , surging 4.7 percent and snapping a five-day fall to its lowest level in almost six months on Thursday.

Profit taking pulled Thailand's biggest firm by market value, energy firm PTT , 1.9 percent lower, reversing early rebound to a one-week high.

Technical signs pointed to further weakness for Thailand's main SET index, according to senior strategist Krit Suvannnpibul with the brokerage Sicco Securities in Bangkok.

"The market is likely to struggle to make a strong rebound in the short- to near-term. The weak technical signs will prompt quick selling by investment portfolios," he said.

The Thai stock market reported $15.5 million in inflows on Friday, after $281 million in outflows over the past four sessions, stock exchange data showed.

Indonesia took in $3 million in inflows on Friday after a combined $427 million in outflows in past four sessions while Philippine market had $5 million in outflows on the day, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by John Ruwitch)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2789.04 2765.95 +0.83 Bangkok 1033.34 1036.21 -0.28 Jakarta 3835.18 3774.33 +1.61 Manila 4290.17 4291.40 -0.03 Hanoi 457.11 470.67 -2.88 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2789.04 3190.04 -12.57 Bangkok 1033.34 1032.76 +0.06 Jakarta 3835.18 3703.51 +3.56 Manila 4290.17 4201.14 +2.12 Hanoi 457.11 484.66 -5.68 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 401,929,200 471,054,950 Bangkok 3,112,960 4,465,314 Jakarta 3,139,084,500 4,840,812,800 Manila 506,036 723,415 Hanoi 59,038 41,487