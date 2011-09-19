* Financials lead fall across the region

* Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign outflows

* Philippines bucks trend with inflows

By Shihar Aneez

Sept 19 Main Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday , led by financials with Malaysia hitting a more-than one-year low on global concerns after a weekend meeting to solve euro zone sovereign debt crisis ended without progress.

A weekend of disappointing news from the euro zone prompted market players to cut risk and move into gold and U.S. Treasuries, even as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve would announce further policy easing moves to stimulate the sputtering U.S. economy at a meeting this week.

All markets saw thin volumes with the day's turnover below the 30-day average, with Indonesia and Malaysia seeing net foreign selling for the day, Reuters data showed.

Malaysia fell 1.2 percent to its lowest close since Aug. 27, 2010, Thailand fell 1.6 percent to its lowest close since June 28, and Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 1.1 percent.

The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index closed 2.1 percent weaker at a near six-week low with foreign outflows of $10.7 million with financials leading the fall.

Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri , dropped 4.5 percent to a six-month low, biggest micro lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 4.7 percent, and the fourth biggest lender by assets Bank Negara Indonesia shed 4.9 percent.

A meeting in Poland with EU finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with the debt crisis over the weekend.

The cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency cabinet meeting at home, and a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, added to a sense of worsening crisis.

Shares of Singapore banks were among the biggest losers on the benchmark index, with DBS down 2.8 percent and United Overseas Bank 2.3 percent lower.

Asian stocks slid on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 2.7 percent lower by 1001 GMT.

Malaysia saw net foreign outflows of $15.8 million on Monday with financials AMMB Holdings and CIMB Group falling 1.3 percent and 6.9 percent respectively.

Thailand, despite ending weaker, saw net foreign inflows of $5.8 million on Monday.

In Bangkok, Thailand's biggest energy firm PTT , which shed 1.3 percent, led falls with banks such as Siam Commercial Bank , Kasikornbank , the country's biggest lender Bangkok Bank , each down more than 1.7 percent.

The Philippines' outperformed the region with an 0.4 percent rise, attracting $5.2 million of foreign inflows, led by a 1.9 percent gain in Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc . (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jason Szep)