* Main markets suffer foreign outflows
* Thailand, Singapore up in thin trading volume
* Financials recover, but vulnerable amid recession fears
By Shihar Aneez
Sept 19 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Tuesday, hit by ouflows of global capital, as ratings agency
S&P's downgrade of Italy and concerns of a Greek default rattled
emerging-market nerves in Asia.
Jakarta suffered outflows of $88.9 million, Bangkok saw
outflows of $61.6 million, Manila saw foreign selling of $11.7
million and Kuala Lumpur witnessed outflows of $28.1 million.
Standard and Poor's downgraded its unsolicited ratings on
Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a
major surprise that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in
the debt-stressed euro zone amid still unresolved sovereign debt
crisis in Greece.
"The move added more pressure to sovereign debt crisis that
has lingered in the euro zone for a year," said Yasmin Soulisa,
a Jakarta-based analyst at Bapindo Bumi Sekuritas.
On Monday, international lenders told Greece it must shrink
its public sector to secure fresh emergency funds and avoid
running out of money within weeks.
The finance ministry in Athens said the talks were close to
agreement on the steps Greece must take to secure the next
installment of aid, worth about 8 billion euros, which it needs
to pay salaries and pensions next month.
Analysts said fear of another looming recession and slow
global economic growth turned investors to negative on the
region's emerging markets.
"Basically everybody is watching over their shoulders,
looking for direction. Some bargain hunting may keep the markets
moving, but nobody knows how they could price in uncertainties
one after another," a Singapore-based analyst said.
Financials in the region recovered slightly, though they
remained under threat in the event Europe's debt crisis triggers
a full-blown banking crisis.
Jakarta's index fell as much as 2.2 percent in early trade
before retail bargain hunting erased some losses led by banks.
Bucking the trend, Thailand and Singapore
gained 0.9 percent each, led by banks with Siam Commercial Bank
and Kasikornbank rising over 2.2 percent in
Bangkok and DBS and United Overseas Bank
gaining 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
Despite outflows, Bangkok was up, recouping recent losses as
the market encounters some positive factors including changes in
policies for first-time home buyers.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Jason Szep)
((shihar.aneez@thomsonreuters.com; +94-11-237-5903; Reuters
Messaging: shihar.aneez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct
Move
Singapore 2780.84 2757.23 +0.86
Kuala Lumpur 1410.64 1413.12 -0.18
Bangkok 1026.28 1017.19 +0.89
Jakarta 3752.11 3755.05 +0.08
Manila 4219.82 4307.99 -2.05
Hanoi 454.37 461.68 -1.58
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct
Move
Singapore 2780.84 3190.04 -12.83
Kuala Lumpur 1410.64 1518.91 -7.13
Bangkok 1026.28 1032.76 -0.63
Jakarta 3852.11 3703.51 +1.31
Manila 4219.82 4201.14 +0.44
Hanoi 454.37 484.66 -6.25
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30
days
Singapore 267,605,200 468,637,423
Kuala Lumpur 125,181,400 168,299,663
Bangkok 2,285,884 4,204,124
Jakarta 3,517,539,500 4,689,064,867
Manila 349,990 704,123
Hanoi 46,151 40,693