By Shihar Aneez

Sept 19 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, hit by ouflows of global capital, as ratings agency S&P's downgrade of Italy and concerns of a Greek default rattled emerging-market nerves in Asia.

Jakarta suffered outflows of $88.9 million, Bangkok saw outflows of $61.6 million, Manila saw foreign selling of $11.7 million and Kuala Lumpur witnessed outflows of $28.1 million.

Standard and Poor's downgraded its unsolicited ratings on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a major surprise that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone amid still unresolved sovereign debt crisis in Greece.

"The move added more pressure to sovereign debt crisis that has lingered in the euro zone for a year," said Yasmin Soulisa, a Jakarta-based analyst at Bapindo Bumi Sekuritas.

On Monday, international lenders told Greece it must shrink its public sector to secure fresh emergency funds and avoid running out of money within weeks.

The finance ministry in Athens said the talks were close to agreement on the steps Greece must take to secure the next installment of aid, worth about 8 billion euros, which it needs to pay salaries and pensions next month.

Analysts said fear of another looming recession and slow global economic growth turned investors to negative on the region's emerging markets.

"Basically everybody is watching over their shoulders, looking for direction. Some bargain hunting may keep the markets moving, but nobody knows how they could price in uncertainties one after another," a Singapore-based analyst said.

Financials in the region recovered slightly, though they remained under threat in the event Europe's debt crisis triggers a full-blown banking crisis.

Jakarta's index fell as much as 2.2 percent in early trade before retail bargain hunting erased some losses led by banks.

Bucking the trend, Thailand and Singapore gained 0.9 percent each, led by banks with Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank rising over 2.2 percent in Bangkok and DBS and United Overseas Bank gaining 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Despite outflows, Bangkok was up, recouping recent losses as the market encounters some positive factors including changes in policies for first-time home buyers.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2780.84 2757.23 +0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1410.64 1413.12 -0.18 Bangkok 1026.28 1017.19 +0.89 Jakarta 3752.11 3755.05 +0.08 Manila 4219.82 4307.99 -2.05 Hanoi 454.37 461.68 -1.58 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2780.84 3190.04 -12.83 Kuala Lumpur 1410.64 1518.91 -7.13 Bangkok 1026.28 1032.76 -0.63 Jakarta 3852.11 3703.51 +1.31 Manila 4219.82 4201.14 +0.44 Hanoi 454.37 484.66 -6.25 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 267,605,200 468,637,423 Kuala Lumpur 125,181,400 168,299,663 Bangkok 2,285,884 4,204,124 Jakarta 3,517,539,500 4,689,064,867 Manila 349,990 704,123 Hanoi 46,151 40,693