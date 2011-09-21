* Indonesia, Philipines fall with foreign outflows

* Malaysia recovers from lowest in over a year

* Thailand, Malaysia see foreign inflows

* Investors wait for news of possible Fed stimulus plan

By Shihar Aneez

Sept 21 Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker or with marginal gains on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for a possible move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to spur growth in the world's largest economy.

The Fed is expected to announce plans later on Wednesday to rebalance its portfolio in favour of longer-dated bonds and so push long-term interest rates -- already near historic lows -- even lower in a move known as Operation Twist.

Hopes of further stimulus helped Asian stocks elsewhere, but uncertainty over the sovereign debt crisis in Greece, a day after ratings agency S&P's downgrading of Italy, still hung over the market.

"Investors are keeping their fingers crossed for the Fed announcement, so they are in no hurry to rush and buy," said Song Seng Wun, a regional economist at Singapore-based CIMB-GK Research.

Indonesia ended 1.5 percent weaker at its lowest close since April 5 after foreign outflows of $66.1 million and the Philippines , saw an outflow of $11.6 million as it edged down 0.4 percent to a six-week low.

Vietnam fell 1.5 percent to a two-week low.

But Malaysia recovered from its lowest in over a year to end 0.6 percent firmer with foreign inflows of $5.2 million, while Singapore rose 0.4 percent and Thailand gained 0.3 percent with $9.6 million in inflows.

Trading volume, except in Hanoi, was well below the 30-day average due to the concerns over the health of the economy in the United States and Europe, though retail buying helped to keep up the momentum.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby , the world's top palm oil planter by landbank size, jumped 4.2 percent after recent selling. Analysts said the market's concerns over the company's acquisition of a stake in Eastern and Oriental were overdone.

Financials pushed down Jakarta as foreign institutional investors sold big caps, said John Teja, director at Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities.

"I think short-term sentiment is still negative because of a weakening rupiah and selling pressure from abroad. Locals have been awaiting the next round of catalysts such as third-quarter results," Teja said.

Top mobile operator Advanced Into Service helped push Bangkok up 0.3 percent.

Teerada Charnyingyong, a senior strategist at broker Phillip Securities, said there was selective interest in firms likely to benefit from new government policies related to home and car buyers.

"Today's market was volatile in a limited range. I expect to see further range-bound trading tomorrow as well in the 1020-1040 range," she said. The index closed at 1,029.59 on Wednesday.

Banks helped Singapore, with a 1.3 percent rise in United Overseas Bank after CIMB Research said the lender was its top pick in the sector.

Top lender DBS Group gained 0.2 percent. (Editing by Alan Raybould) ((shihar.aneez@thomsonreuters.com; +94-11-237-5903; Reuters Messaging: shihar.aneez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2791.79 2780.84 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1419.04 1410.64 +0.60 Bangkok 1029.59 1026.28 +0.32 Jakarta 3697.49 3752.11 -1.46 Manila 4204.29 4319.82 -0.37 Hanoi 447.57 454.37 -1.50 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2791.79 3190.04 -12.48 Kuala Lumpur 1419.04 1518.91 -6.58 Bangkok 1029.59 1032.76 -0.31 Jakarta 3697.49 3703.51 -0.16 Manila 4204.29 4201.14 +0.07 Hanoi 447.57 484.66 -7.65 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 282,745,100 452,003,833 Kuala Lumpur 108,134,900 167,936,323 Bangkok 2,020,469 4,114,407 Jakarta 2,612,416,500 4,587,588,350 Manila 266,722 680,697 Hanoi 43,954 41,407