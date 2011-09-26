* Thai sell-off triggers margin calls

* Philippine shares at seven-month low

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 26 Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines fell sharply on Monday, with big-caps and financial shares hit hardest, as fears of a global recession pushed investors to take cash out of markets that have done relatively well this year.

By 0518 GMT, Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 7.8 percent at 883.42, around its lowest intraday level since September 2010. The market will stop trading for 30 minutes if the fall extends to 10 percent.

The drastic sell-off in Thai shares appeared to be driven by a combination of foreign selling and margin calls on accounts held by retail investors.

"In the last 10 minutes or so we are seeing a heavy sell-off with increased volume .... This is very, very panicky selling here," said Andrew Yates, head of international equity sales at Asia Plus Securities in Bangkok.

"There have to be margin calls here. It's possible people are raising cash. It's a very large amount of selling, and unusal," he added.

Indonesia's index was down nearly 4 percent, although foreign selling in Jakarta was not particularly high.

Worries about weakness in the rupiah played a part in the selling, as last week.

"The equity market is again a bit jittery due to the volatility in the exchange rate. As soon as the exchange rate stabilises, I believe equity market participants will jump back into the market," said Ferry Wong, head of research at Citigroup Securities Indonesia.

"Indonesia's performance is now in line with the region, with much higher upside growth and strong fundamentals."

The Philippine index closed down 4.2 percent at around seven-month lows. Stocks in Singapore , Malaysia and Vietnam posted smaller losses.

Among losers, Thailand's biggest firm, PTT , plunged 8.6 percent, Philippine Long Distance Telephone lost 2.3 percent and Astra International , Indonesia's biggest listed firm and vehicle distributor, dropped 4.3 percent. (Additional reporting by Janeman Latul in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould)