* Thai stocks at 13-month low; sell-off spurs margin calls

* Thai foreign outflows $100 mln, ahead of most others

* Region recovers slightly with rebounding European shares

* Global uncertainty weighs on market outlook (Adds final indexes, quotes)

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 26 Stocks in Thailand fell over 9 percent at one stage on Monday and Indonesia and the Philippines also tumbled as fears of a global recession pushed investors to take cash out of markets that have done relatively well this year.

The region's markets managed to recoup some of their losses during the afternoon, helped by a rebound in European shares due to speculation about new measures from governments and the European Central Bank to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

But Asian markets are likely to remain under pressure in the near term and Richard Jerram, chief economist at Bank of Singapore, said it was a bit too early to look at current levels as a buying opportunity.

"As far as we can see, the local market moves don't really tell you anything about local economic conditions. They are really a reflection of the problems in Europe and the reduction in risk," he said

"There's always going to be a short-term impact ... In the short run financial market tend to be very correlated and in the short run the economy, of course, will have some impact from the slowdown in Europe."

The Thai market , the worst hit, finished down 5.7 percent. It fell more than 9 percent to the lowest in 13 months at one point just after the midsession break, and soon after there was a brief technical problem that caused trading to stop.

Under bourse rules, trading is halted for 30 minutes if the index falls 10 percent but it never reached that level.

The sell-off in Thai shares appeared to be driven by a combination of foreign selling and margin calls on accounts held by retail investors, brokers said.

Volume in the region was moderate to high. Turnover in Thailand was almost double the 30-day average.

Indonesian shares ended 3.2 percent weaker and worries about weakness in the rupiah played a part in the selling, as last week.

Foreign selling in Jakarta was not particularly high, however, just $14 million on the day, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Philippine shares dropped 4.2 percent to a seven-month low. Malaysia slipped 2.5 percent to a 14-month low, Singapore fell 1.7 percent to a 22-month low and Vietnam slid 1.3 percent to around a three-week low.

As the Thai baht and Philippine peso fell, traders noted talk of equity fund redemptions driving investors to sell.

Brokers in Jakarta were mixed on the market outlook.

Investment analyst Lanang Trihardian at Syailendra Capital expected Jakarta to regain lost ground soon, thanks to its cheap valuations, forecasting the index would bounce back to 3,400 by end-September. It was at 3,316.14 at the close.

But Jemmy Paul, head of research at Waterfront Securities Indonesia, saw a negative outlook for the next few months.

"Many fund managers are opting for bonds rather than stocks. Mutual funds are starting on redemption, too. The local market is still seeing foreign interest but as long as there is net selling, no one is brave enough to go against the market," he said.

Net selling by foreign funds in Philippine shares totalled $19.5 million, with Malaysia at 100 million ringgit ($31.6 million), Vietnam at $0.14 million and Thailand at 3.07 billion baht ($99.4 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

Regional big caps led heavily traded stocks, with biggest Thai firm PTT down 7.9 percent. Indonesia's top listed firm, Astra International , dropped 3.1 percent.

Malaysia's top lender, Maybank , fell 6 percent to its lowest in more than a year.

A Kuala Lumpur-based trader said blue chips would see more profit-taking.

"There's actually still a handful of stocks that have outperformed for the year. They may play catch-up with the market on the way down." (Additional reporting by Kochakorn Boonlai in Bangkok; Janeman Latul and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2654.31 2698.80 -1.65 Kuala Lumpur 1331.80 1365.94 -2.50 Bangkok 904.06 958.16 -5.65 Jakarta 3316.14 3426.35 -3.22 Manila 3721.22 3885.96 -4.24 Hanoi 434.43 440.30 -1.33 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2654.31 3190.04 -16.79 Kuala Lumpur 1331.80 1518.91 -12.32 Bangkok 904.06 1032.76 -12.46 Jakarta 3316.14 3703.51 -10.46 Manila 3721.22 4201.14 -11.42 Hanoi 434.43 484.66 -10.36 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 516,434,300 414,675,983 Kuala Lumpur 181,523,900 158,632,797 Bangkok 7,390,090 3,998,677 Jakarta 4,889,431,500 4,449,273,150 Manila 666,393 661,833 Hanoi 35,323 42,903