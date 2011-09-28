* Short-term traders sell Thai, Singapore stocks

* Domestic institutions buy Malaysia

* Euro zone debt worries stil weigh on region

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 28 Stocks in Thailand and Singapore fell in light volume on Wednesday as players booked quick profits from a rebound the previous day, while others in the region pushed up cautiously, with the euro zone crisis still hanging over the market.

Trading was choppy, dominated by short-term traders, and foreign flows to Southeast Asia remained thin.

Singapore stocks lost 0.9 percent and Thai stocks dropped 1.6 percent, reversing an early climb. Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia rose for a second session, after Monday's heavy losses.

Investors remain dubious about rebuilding positions in the region, even though valuations now look attractive. However, end-quarter flows from domestic institutions appeared to be on the rise in Thailand and Malaysia.

Domestic institutions led net buyers of Thai shares, taking 3.4 billion baht ($110 million) on Tuesday, when Thai stocks jumped 4.7 percent. They bought another 120 million baht ($3.9 million) on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

"We were part of the flows. But we're selective ..., not buying the whole market," said Chief Investment Officer Adithep Vanabriksha of Aberdeen Asset Management (Thailand).

"Uncertainty is high ... The euro zone debt problems remain unsolved, so we certainly should expect market volatility going forward," he said.

Net buying by local institutions in Malaysian shares was 182.85 million ringgit ($58 million) on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

Vietnam slid 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent rebound on Tuesday.

The Philippine market had foreign outflows of $16 million on Wednesday but shares jumped 4.2 percent, after Monday's 4.2 percent loss and Tuesday's closure caused by a typhoon.

"That's a catch-up play ... Actually, buying interest in big-caps was across the board," said Oliver Plana, head of sales at Manila-based broker Asiasec Equities Inc.

Leading the gainers, Philippine conglomerate SM Investments Corp surged 14.6 percent.

In Jakarta, investors looked for value stocks ahead of the upcoming reporting season.

"The past weeks's corrections might be recouped by good third-quarter results due by the end of October. The corrections actually make share prices attractive," said Alfiansyah, head of research of PT Valbury Asia Securities.

Southeast Asia fared worse than Asian shares elsewhere, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading up 0.2 percent by 1000 GMT while MSCI Southeast Asia index was down 0.2 percent.

According to Trim Tabs Investment Research Inc, Emerging Markets Equity Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have redeemed a huge $2.6 billion in September, partly in line with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index's plunge in the past week.

Regional big-caps were actively traded, with top Singaporean lender DBS Group Holdings down 1.4 percent and top Thai energy firm PTT down 4.2 percent.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the world's biggest micro lender, jumped 2.6 percent and Malaysia's top lender, Maybank , gained 1.3 percent.

Vietnam had $0.14 million inflows on the day and Indonesia gained $29.6 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysia reported outflows of 125.99 million ringgit ($40.07 million) but Thailand saw inflows worth a net $3.2 million, according to stock exchange data. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2701.17 2725.91 -0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1371.55 1364.20 +0.54 Bangkok 931.60 946.62 -1.59 Jakarta 3513.17 3473.94 +1.13 Manila 3876.12 3721.22 +4.16 Hanoi 433.97 437.47 -0.80 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2701.17 3190.04 -15.32 Kuala Lumpur 1371.55 1518.91 -9.70 Bangkok 931.60 1032.76 -9.80 Jakarta 3513.17 3703.51 -5.14 Manila 3876.12 4201.14 -7.74 Hanoi 433.97 484.66 -10.46 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 352,259,100 408,052,610 Kuala Lumpur 159,449,200 150,491,323 Bangkok 3,662,075 4,109,005 Jakarta 4,021,054,000 4,205,699,983 Manila 647,284 655,671 Hanoi 35,570 44,232