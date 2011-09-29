* Domestic institutions counter Malaysian outflows
* Local buyers also provide support elsewhere
* Indonesia, Thailand report outflows
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 29 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets clawed higher in light volume on Thursday as local
buyers nibbled at beaten-down heavyweights, although uncertainty
remained over the euro zone's debt problems.
Turnover was some way below the monthly average and
foreigners took cash out of several markets, including Malaysia,
Indonesia and Thailand.
Malaysia saw steady buying from domestic institutions
towards the end of the July-September quarter and local buyers
were also active in Thailand and Indonesia.
But investors remained nervous about developments in Europe
and it was far from certain that regional markets had touched
bottom. Investors were looking forward to a vote in Germany's
parliament on new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund.
Bangkok-based Phatra Securities expected Thailand's SET
index to slide to 920 later in the year. It closed at 926.21 on
Thursday, down 0.6 percent on the day.
"It's hard to tell where the market's bottom is but we
should expect further market downside, given global situations
are not stable," said Therapong Vachirapong, Phatra's head of
equity research.
"To a certain extent, there should be some global economic
impact on Thailand as it has an open economy. We're cutting
stocks with exposure to external factors such as petrochemicals,
refineries and exports," he said.
Late buying sent Malaysian shares up 1.2 percent and
Indonesia 0.7 percent higher.
Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines
posted limited gains. Vietnam fell 1.4 percent, extending
its loss into a second day to a one-month low.
Singapore shares may be volatile in the remaining three
months of this year but a year-end rally is probable, with the
Straits Times Index (STI) perhaps climbing back to 2,800, broker
AmFraser Securities said. That compared with 2,708 at the close
on Thursday.
"Records show that at year-end, the STI should be much
higher than the lows in preceding months. Even if STI touches
2,500 this quarter, we can expect it to climb back to
2,750-2,800 at least by end-2011," said head of research Najeeb
Jarhom.
Asia in general edged higher, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent
by 1029 GMT.
Malaysia said domestic institutions bought a net 208 million
ringgit ($65.8 million) of stocks, while foreign investors sold
181 million ($57.2 million), exchange data showed.
Thailand reported 453.8 million baht ($14.6 million) in
outflows, Indonesia posted $24.6 million in outflows but the
Philippines took in $24 million in foreign money, according to
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
Analyst Purwoko Sartono of broker Panin Sekuritas in Jakarta
expected the Indonesian index to hit 3,100 in the near term,
versus Thursday's close of 3,537.18, but it could rebound later.
"The market condition is still good and it's an opportunity
for locals to buy," he said.
Among actively traded stocks, Indonesia's top listed firm,
Astra International , gained 3 percent and Malaysia's
Petronas Chemicals rose 1.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Alan Raybould)
