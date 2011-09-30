* Region falls back after early recovery

* Players to pick stocks ahead of quarterly results

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 30 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Friday, some pulling back from early gains at the end of the worst quarter since October-December 2008 after the European debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy led to a sell-off as investors cut risk.

Market players remained nervous about a further deterioration and most markets were locked in a narrow range on Friday, with low trading volume.

Third-quarter earnings may support some sort of a rally but the global outlook is still the main factor, said Todd Martin, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

"There's a lot of uncertainty ... It is dependent on how things pan out in Europe. When the fear ends, we're going to have a rally in equities," he said.

"If you just look at valuations relative to long-term government rates, it's quite apparent that valuations for equities globally are pretty low. But we need proper policies put in place to deal with the problems."

Among hardest hit, Singapore fell 1.2 percent and Thailand lost 1.1 percent. Malaysia and Vietnam posted more limited losses. Indonesia edged up 0.3 percent and the Philippines jumped 3.2 percent.

Manila reported $11 million in foreign inflows, after $24 million the previous day, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jakarta posted $900 milion in inflows, the biggest since April, but that included flows related to retail company Matahari Department Store worth 7.7 trillion rupiah ($870 million), regarding an internal restructuring as it merged with its parent company, traders said.

Kuala Lumpur posted 42.3 million ringgit ($13.3 million) in outflows while domestic institution bought a net 107 million Malaysian ringgit ($33.7 million) after steady buying this week, stock exchange data showed.

Bangkok reported 2.17 billion baht ($69.6 million) in inflows, stock exchange data showed.

Global risk aversion spurred sell-offs in August and September. The quarterly loss in most regional markets was the biggest since the final three months of 2008 during the global financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Singapore slumped 14.5 percent in the quarter, ahead of Malaysia's 12.2 percent, Thailand's 12 percent, Indonesia's 8.7 percent and the Philippines' 6.8 percent.

Asian and World stocks fell on Friday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index 1.25 percent lower and the MSCI world equity index falling 0.9 percent by 0954 GMT.

Commodity-related shares were under pressure, with Thai energy firm PTT down 1.1 percent, and Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest oil rig builder, off 2.4 percent.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2675.16 2708.13 -1.22 Kuala Lumpur 1387.13 1387.46 -0.02 Bangkok 916.21 926.21 -1.08 Jakarta 3549.03 3537.18 +0.34 Manila 3999.65 3877.63 +3.15 Hanoi 427.60 428.08 -0.11 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2675.16 3190.04 -16.14 Kuala Lumpur 1387.13 1518.91 -8.68 Bangkok 916.21 1032.76 -11.29 Jakarta 3549.03 3703.51 -4.17 Manila 3999.65 4201.14 -4.80 Hanoi 427.60 484.66 -11.77 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 477,626,800 400,607,503 Kuala Lumpur 170,022,300 148,497,013 Bangkok 2,966,354 3,965,732 Jakarta 3,107,462,500 3,929,865,683 Manila 578,486 645,460 Hanoi 34,375 46,182