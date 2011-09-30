* Region falls back after early recovery
* Players to pick stocks ahead of quarterly results
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 30 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Friday, some pulling back from early gains at the
end of the worst quarter since October-December 2008 after the
European debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy led to a
sell-off as investors cut risk.
Market players remained nervous about a further
deterioration and most markets were locked in a narrow range on
Friday, with low trading volume.
Third-quarter earnings may support some sort of a rally but
the global outlook is still the main factor, said Todd Martin,
Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"There's a lot of uncertainty ... It is dependent on how
things pan out in Europe. When the fear ends, we're going to
have a rally in equities," he said.
"If you just look at valuations relative to long-term
government rates, it's quite apparent that valuations for
equities globally are pretty low. But we need proper policies
put in place to deal with the problems."
Among hardest hit, Singapore fell 1.2 percent and
Thailand lost 1.1 percent. Malaysia and Vietnam
posted more limited losses. Indonesia edged up
0.3 percent and the Philippines jumped 3.2 percent.
Manila reported $11 million in foreign inflows, after $24
million the previous day, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Jakarta posted $900 milion in inflows, the biggest since
April, but that included flows related to retail company
Matahari Department Store worth 7.7 trillion rupiah
($870 million), regarding an internal restructuring as it merged
with its parent company, traders said.
Kuala Lumpur posted 42.3 million ringgit ($13.3 million) in
outflows while domestic institution bought a net 107 million
Malaysian ringgit ($33.7 million) after steady buying this week,
stock exchange data showed.
Bangkok reported 2.17 billion baht ($69.6 million) in
inflows, stock exchange data showed.
Global risk aversion spurred sell-offs in August and
September. The quarterly loss in most regional markets was the
biggest since the final three months of 2008 during the global
financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Singapore slumped 14.5 percent in the quarter, ahead of
Malaysia's 12.2 percent, Thailand's 12 percent, Indonesia's 8.7
percent and the Philippines' 6.8 percent.
Asian and World stocks fell on Friday, with the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan index 1.25 percent lower and
the MSCI world equity index falling 0.9 percent
by 0954 GMT.
Commodity-related shares were under pressure, with Thai
energy firm PTT down 1.1 percent, and Singapore's
Keppel Corp , the world's largest oil rig builder, off
2.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Janeman Latul and Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2675.16 2708.13 -1.22
Kuala Lumpur 1387.13 1387.46 -0.02
Bangkok 916.21 926.21 -1.08
Jakarta 3549.03 3537.18 +0.34
Manila 3999.65 3877.63 +3.15
Hanoi 427.60 428.08 -0.11
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2675.16 3190.04 -16.14
Kuala Lumpur 1387.13 1518.91 -8.68
Bangkok 916.21 1032.76 -11.29
Jakarta 3549.03 3703.51 -4.17
Manila 3999.65 4201.14 -4.80
Hanoi 427.60 484.66 -11.77
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 477,626,800 400,607,503
Kuala Lumpur 170,022,300 148,497,013
Bangkok 2,966,354 3,965,732
Jakarta 3,107,462,500 3,929,865,683
Manila 578,486 645,460
Hanoi 34,375 46,182