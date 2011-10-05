* Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur see foreign money flow in

* Thai big caps rebound on short covering

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 5 Stocks in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia ended higher on Wednesday as buyers cautiously bought back big caps but lingering worries about sovereign debt woes in Europe erased gains elsewhere in the region.

Markets were range-bound, and in light volume for the most part as the euro zone's debt problems kept investors on the sidelines despite share prices that are now looking attractive in terms of fundamentals.

Market players scooped up shares in late trading as European shares and commodity prices bounced after finance ministers agreed to safeguard banks from the spreading sovereign debt crisis.

However, the gains might be short-lived.

"There's still little support to turn sharemarkets up, going forward, and the odds are more for a fall than a rebound," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CIMB Securities (Thailand).

"With no quick end seen to the debt problems in Europe and with worries about a possible global recession prevailing, investors are cautious despite share price weakness," he said.

Stocks in Malaysia , Thailand and Indonesia reversed the lower trend seen earlier this week, climbing 1 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Singapore ended down 0.09 percent, erasing a 1 percent climb at one stage. The city-state had a choppy session, with the Straits Times Index touching the lowest in more than two years in early trade.

Philippine shares edged down 0.2 percent, with $14.5 million in foreign outflows on the day, stock exchange data showed. Vietnam was 0.2 percent lower.

Fund flows were mixed across the region. Malaysia reported 9.5 million ringgit ($2.97 million) in inflows, while Indonesia had $57 million in outflows, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.

Bangkok took in 1.1 billion baht ($35.3 million), after inflows in the previous three sessions. Thai stock losses have been in part due to domestic sales and short selling.

Southeast Asian stocks extended their slide early this week after ending the July-September quarter with their biggest losses since the final three months of 2008 during the financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Oversold banks bounced back after big losses on Tuesday, when the prospect of a Greek default raised concerns about another global financial crisis.

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings was up 0.6 percent, after Tuesday's 6 percent fall. The stock remained in oversold territory, with a 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 25.4 at the close against 23.9 on Tuesday.

An RSI index of 30 or below indicates a stock is oversold.

In Bangkok, top energy firm PTT jumped 3.3 percent as short sellers bought to cover positions, brokers said. (Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2528.71 2531.02 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1375.67 1361.38 +1.05 Bangkok 862.65 855.45 +0.84 Jakarta 3293.24 3269.45 +0.73 Manila 3823.13 3829.92 -0.18 Hanoi 417.21 418.18 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2528.71 3190.04 -20.73 Kuala Lumpur 1375.67 1518.91 -9.43 Bangkok 862.65 1032.76 -16.47 Jakarta 3293.13 3703.51 -11.08 Manila 3823.13 4201.14 -9.00 Hanoi 417.21 484.66 -13.92 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 390,672,800 404,698,477 Kuala Lumpur 113,146,500 148,517,687 Bangkok 2,919,747 3,914,740 Jakarta 2,921,703,500 3,776,702,450 Manila 298,855 615,690 Hanoi 37,965 46,284