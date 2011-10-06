BANGKOK Oct 6 Stocks in Thailand surged 4
percent and Indonesia gained almost 3 percent on Thursday, led
by commodities-related shares amid optimism over Europe's latest
efforts to tackle its debt crisis and U.S. data suggesting the
economy could avoid recession.
At 0524 GMT, Thailand's benchmark SET index was up 4
percent at 897.17 and Indonesia's main share index was
up 2.7 percent at 3,382.99.
Thai energy firm PTT jumped 7.6 percent to 269 baht
and Indonesian coal miner Bumi Resources rose 5.2
percent to 1,820 rupiah.
Other Southeast Asian bourses also gained, with Singapore
up 2.1 percent and both Malaysia and Vietnam
up 1 percent. Philippine shares rose 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)