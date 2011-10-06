BANGKOK Oct 6 Stocks in Thailand surged 4 percent and Indonesia gained almost 3 percent on Thursday, led by commodities-related shares amid optimism over Europe's latest efforts to tackle its debt crisis and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession.

At 0524 GMT, Thailand's benchmark SET index was up 4 percent at 897.17 and Indonesia's main share index was up 2.7 percent at 3,382.99.

Thai energy firm PTT jumped 7.6 percent to 269 baht and Indonesian coal miner Bumi Resources rose 5.2 percent to 1,820 rupiah.

Other Southeast Asian bourses also gained, with Singapore up 2.1 percent and both Malaysia and Vietnam up 1 percent. Philippine shares rose 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)