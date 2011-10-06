* Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand see mild inflows

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 6 Stocks in Thailand surged nearly 6 percent on Thursday and Indonesia jumped more than 4 percent due to optimism over Europe's latest efforts to tackle its debt crisis and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession.

Commodity-related and financial shares surged as buyers scooped up the oversold counters and short sellers covered their positions.

Asian currencies steadied, helped by foreign flows into stocks. However, share price gains came in light to moderate volume, suggesting caution remained, and some brokers continued bearish.

"There shouldn't be too much optimism on Europe's debt resolution because it is just hopes that they will resolve Greece's sovereign debt issues," said Lee Cheng Hooi, head of research at Maybank IB in Kuala Lumpur.

"The USA will not avoid recession ... The U.S. dollar and emerging ASEAN currencies' unwinding will take place ... So the indices here will also get beaten down in the long run."

Thailand's benchmark SET index finished up 5.9 percent, Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 4.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 2.9 percent.

Malaysia gained 1.3 percent, helped by the outlook for government spending ahead of the 2012 budget on Friday. But, traditionally, Kuala Lumpur rises ahead of budget day and falls away after, local traders said.

Philippine shares gained 1.8 percent and Vietnam rose 1 percent.

The rally helped recoup some of the losses posted early this week after sharp falls in the July-September quarter, the worst since the final three months of 2008 during the financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Malaysia reported 37.56 million ringgit ($11.8 million) of inflows, Indonesia gained $4.4 million and Thailand $31.4 million, but the Philippines posted $21.5 million in outflows, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

In Jakarta, state-run banks surged and government-controlled pension funds were active buyers, with PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk up 10.2 percent.

Thai energy shares jumped, with top energy firm PTT Plc up 10 percent in line with gains in global oil prices and as short sellers covered positions, brokers said.

In its ASEAN Strategy dated Oct. 6, Morgan Stanley said ASEAN markets were likely to continue to be driven by volatility in developed markets over the next couple of quarters.

It maintained its relative positive outlook on Indonesia, neutral view on Thailand and negative view on Singapore. It recommended investors buy Indonesia during bouts of selling and sell Singapore during rallies.

World stocks rose on Thursday, with the MSCI world equity index up 1.2 percent by 1003 GMT.

Wall Street was set to rise on Thursday, extending a rally into a third day, as economic data showed growth in the U.S. service sector was steady in September and private hiring picked up, suggesting the economy was not yet slipping into recession. (Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2603.12 2528.71 +2.94 Kuala Lumpur 1393.69 1375.67 +1.31 Bangkok 913.72 862.65 +5.92 Jakarta 3443.11 3293.24 +4.55 Manila 3890.52 3823.13 +1.76 Hanoi 421.32 417.21 +0.99 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2603.12 3190.04 -18.40 Kuala Lumpur 1393.69 1518.91 -8.24 Bangkok 913.72 1032.76 -11.53 Jakarta 3443.11 3703.51 -7.39 Manila 3890.52 4201.14 -7.39 Hanoi 421.32 484.66 -13.07 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 494,696,100 103,168,423 Kuala Lumpur 124,918,000 147,291,053 Bangkok 4,172,466 3,857,876 Jakarta 4,270,430,500 3,648,154,050 Manila 589,137 605,166 Hanoi 39,423 46,550