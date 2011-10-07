* Late selling pulls region off day's highs
* Domestic buying boosts Manila
* Indonesia, Malaysia take in foreign money
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Oct 7 Some Southeast Asian stock
markets pushed higher on Friday as buyers picked up
commodity-related and big-cap shares following moves by euro
zone policymakers to solve the bloc's debt crisis, although
trade was cautious ahead of U.S. job data.
The region's markets had a choppy session in light to
moderate trading volume, with short-term traders shifting money
into selected blue chips that may have been oversold in the
recent downturn.
Philippine shares rose 3.1 percent to two-week highs,
outperforming others in the region, with local institutions and
retail investors among the active buyers.
"There are a lot of bargains. A lot of stocks are quite
oversold technically and undervalued fundamentally," said
analyst Jose Vistan of AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
"The recent series of economic data from the U.S. is quite
encouraging. It's not exactly very upbeat but nonetheless
positive for the market. So, that created positive factors and
helped in terms of sentiment," he said.
Singapore climbed 1.4 percent as a rise in oil
prices lifted energy-related stocks, led by a 5.6 percent surge
in rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd .
Malaysia gained 0.5 percent amid optimism about the
2012 budget that was unveiled during the
afternoon. Traditionally, stocks in Malaysia rise
ahead of budget day on expectations about government spending
but fall afterwards, traders said.
Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand erased
early gains, both ending down 0.5 percent. Vietnam fell
0.8 percent, reversing a 1 percent climb on Thursday.
Foreign investors bought Indonesian and Malaysian stocks on
Friday for $42.9 million and $11.2 million respectively, while
the Philippine market saw modest foreign selling of $1.6
million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
Global sentiment improved after euro zone policymakers moved
to shore up struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis,
while markets positioned for U.S. employment data due later.
Asian and world stocks rose on Friday, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbing 2.93 percent by 0952 GMT, while the MSCI world equity
index was up 0.48 percent.
Southeast Asia ended the week mixed, Indonesia leading the
losers with a 3.5 percent fall for the week and Malaysia leading
the winners with a 0.93 percent rise.
Some markets, including Thailand, had a short-covering rally
early in the week after sharp falls in the July-September
quarter, the worst since the final three months of 2008 during
the financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Among actively traded stocks on Friday, PT Astra
International Tbk , Indonesia's biggest listed firm by
market value, jumped 4.2 percent, while Thai energy firm PTT Pcl
, fell 0.4 percent after Thursday's 10 percent surge
attributed to short-covering.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2640.30 2603.12 +1.43
Kuala Lumpur 1400.05 1393.69 +0.46
Bangkok 909.17 913.72 -0.50
Jakarta 3425.68 3443.10 -0.51
Manila 4009.26 3890.52 +3.05
Hanoi 417.96 421.32 -0.80
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2640.30 3190.04 -17.23
Kuala Lumpur 1400.05 1518.91 -7.83
Bangkok 909.17 1032.76 -11.97
Jakarta 3425.68 3703.51 -7.50
Manila 4009.26 4201.14 -4.57
Hanoi 417.96 484.66 -13.76
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 465,131,100 403,168,423
Kuala Lumpur 114,296,700 147,291,053
Bangkok 4,085,351 3,857,876
Jakarta 4,256,655,000 3,648,154,050
Manila 502,441 605,166
Hanoi 32,475 46,550