* Late selling pulls region off day's highs

* Domestic buying boosts Manila

* Indonesia, Malaysia take in foreign money

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 7 Some Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher on Friday as buyers picked up commodity-related and big-cap shares following moves by euro zone policymakers to solve the bloc's debt crisis, although trade was cautious ahead of U.S. job data.

The region's markets had a choppy session in light to moderate trading volume, with short-term traders shifting money into selected blue chips that may have been oversold in the recent downturn.

Philippine shares rose 3.1 percent to two-week highs, outperforming others in the region, with local institutions and retail investors among the active buyers.

"There are a lot of bargains. A lot of stocks are quite oversold technically and undervalued fundamentally," said analyst Jose Vistan of AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.

"The recent series of economic data from the U.S. is quite encouraging. It's not exactly very upbeat but nonetheless positive for the market. So, that created positive factors and helped in terms of sentiment," he said.

Singapore climbed 1.4 percent as a rise in oil prices lifted energy-related stocks, led by a 5.6 percent surge in rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd .

Malaysia gained 0.5 percent amid optimism about the 2012 budget that was unveiled during the afternoon. Traditionally, stocks in Malaysia rise ahead of budget day on expectations about government spending but fall afterwards, traders said.

Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand erased early gains, both ending down 0.5 percent. Vietnam fell 0.8 percent, reversing a 1 percent climb on Thursday.

Foreign investors bought Indonesian and Malaysian stocks on Friday for $42.9 million and $11.2 million respectively, while the Philippine market saw modest foreign selling of $1.6 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

Global sentiment improved after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis, while markets positioned for U.S. employment data due later.

Asian and world stocks rose on Friday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 2.93 percent by 0952 GMT, while the MSCI world equity index was up 0.48 percent.

Southeast Asia ended the week mixed, Indonesia leading the losers with a 3.5 percent fall for the week and Malaysia leading the winners with a 0.93 percent rise.

Some markets, including Thailand, had a short-covering rally early in the week after sharp falls in the July-September quarter, the worst since the final three months of 2008 during the financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Among actively traded stocks on Friday, PT Astra International Tbk , Indonesia's biggest listed firm by market value, jumped 4.2 percent, while Thai energy firm PTT Pcl , fell 0.4 percent after Thursday's 10 percent surge attributed to short-covering.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2640.30 2603.12 +1.43 Kuala Lumpur 1400.05 1393.69 +0.46 Bangkok 909.17 913.72 -0.50 Jakarta 3425.68 3443.10 -0.51 Manila 4009.26 3890.52 +3.05 Hanoi 417.96 421.32 -0.80 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2640.30 3190.04 -17.23 Kuala Lumpur 1400.05 1518.91 -7.83 Bangkok 909.17 1032.76 -11.97 Jakarta 3425.68 3703.51 -7.50 Manila 4009.26 4201.14 -4.57 Hanoi 417.96 484.66 -13.76 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 465,131,100 403,168,423 Kuala Lumpur 114,296,700 147,291,053 Bangkok 4,085,351 3,857,876 Jakarta 4,256,655,000 3,648,154,050 Manila 502,441 605,166 Hanoi 32,475 46,550