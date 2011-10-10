* Markets see thin trading, foreign outflows

* Thailand, Singapore outperform the region

* Commodities lead the gains

By Shihar Aneez

Oct 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Monday in thin trade led by commodity-related shares as optimisim over the latest plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis and positive U.S. job data lifted sentiment.

Thailand and Singapore rose 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, Indonesia ended 0.7 percent firmer, and the Philippines added 0.8 percent to a three-week high.

Southeast Asian markets, as measured by the MSCI equity index , added 1.5 percent to a near-three-week high by 0940 GMT.

But the markets saw trading volume slump to 40-80 percent of their respective 30-day average, with thin foreign outflows.

Malaysia and the Philippines saw a net outflow of $5.6 million and $7.8 million respectively, while Jakarta's net foreign selling was $0.6 million. Thailand saw an outflow of $3.5 million.

Teerawut Kanniphakul, a senior analyst at Bangkok-based CIMB Securities, said the Thai market saw foreign buying in the afternoon session after the market had fallen 0.9 percent by the midsession break.

"That helped the market to rebound, partly helped by a positive sign on the debt problems in Europe," Kanniphakul said.

Brokers in Bangkok said the bourse had been hit initially by concerns about the impact of widespread flooding. The Bank of Thailand has put the initial cost at about 60 billion baht ($1.94 billion), or 0.6 percent of GDP.

The broad market rebound saw a 2.2 percent rise in top oil firm PTT and 3.8 percent rise in Siam Cement .

The auto-parts subindex ended 1.5 percent down amid concern about production disruptions after the flooding.

In Jakarta, banks led the rise with a gain of over 4.1 percent in Indonesia's top lender, Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia .

In Singapore, commodity firm Wilmar International gained 3 percent while oil and gas firm STX OSV Holdings jumped 6.6 percent, outperforming the broad market.

Malaysia bucked the trend, closing 0.2 percent weaker.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2668.30 2640.30 +1.06 Kuala Lumpur 1397.04 1400.05 -0.21 Bangkok 923.17 909.17 +1.54 Jakarta 3451.08 3425.68 +0.74 Manila 4040.58 4009.26 +0.78 Hanoi 419.66 417.96 +0.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2668.30 3190.04 -16.36 Kuala Lumpur 1397.04 1518.91 -8.02 Bangkok 923.17 1032.76 -10.61 Jakarta 3451.08 3703.51 -6.82 Manila 4040.58 4201.14 -3.82 Hanoi 419.66 484.66 -13.41 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 300,130,500 403,413,513 Kuala Lumpur 54,891,000 142,895,103 Bangkok 2,937,516 3,795,695 Jakarta 2,043,831,000 3,574,426,617 Manila 238,337 597,129 Hanoi 22,777 47,026

