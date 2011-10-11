* Foreigners buy Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines

* Indonesian rate cut lifts growth hopes

* Thai flooding boosts building material stocks

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 11 Southeast Asian stock markets clawed higher on Tuesday, led by financials and commodity-related shares amid cautious optimism that European banks may avert a financial crisis, and Indonesian shares got an additional lift from a surprise interest rate cut.

Trading volume was solid for most of the markets as players picked up recently beaten-down blue chips and foreigners returned.

The rebound in blue chips sent regional indexes to multi-week highs, although quick profit-taking meant they ended off the day's best levels.

"We expect Europe to still slip into recession but we're expecting the U.S. to hold up. So what's going to happen is you should still see growth weaken, near term," said CIMB Research regional strategist Chang Chiou Yi.

"I think in the near term we're not expecting a very strong, sustained rebound. It's just a good time to buy this sort of stock. I think the market is still very choppy," she said.

Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 2.3 percent after an intra-day surge to the highest in more than a week. An unexpected interest rate cut by Indonesia's central bank lifted confidence in domestic growth.

Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a record low 6.50 percent to stimulate domestic demand as global growth slows.

Thai stocks climbed 2.3 percent, erasing some of their early gains to hit the highest in more than two weeks.

Malaysia rose 1.05 percent, Singapore edged up 0.9 percent and the Philippines climbed 1.7 percent, each hitting their highest in almost three weeks at one point.

Bucking the trend, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index edged down 0.46 percent, with modest foreign net selling of 6.63 billion dong ($317,871), the exchange said.

Indonesia took in $66.4 million in foreign inflows, Malaysia had 92.67 million ringgit ($30 million) and the Philippines $17.15 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

The Thai stock market reported 1.4 billion baht ($45.3 million) in inflows, stock exchange data showed.

Energy and coal miners led actively traded stocks in Bangkok and Jakarta, with Thailand's biggest energy firm, PTT Pcl , jumping 4.3 percent and coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk surging 6.6 percent.

In Singapore, banks outperformed the broader market, as China bought shares in local banks to support stock prices, which eased fears of a hard landing and was seen as an indication its government would support its banking system. DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 2.5 percent.

Malaysian lender Hong Leong Bank Bhd surged 4.7 percent as investors picked up oversold shares.

In Thailand, worries about the impact of flood damage on economic growth and manufacturing were pushed to one side.

In contrast, Siam Cement Pcl rose 4.4 percent on expectations of strong demand for cement for rebuilding following flooding.

Asian shares in general rose after China's move to support its stock market by buying shares in major banks, and the euro held the previous session's big gains on hopes that European leaders would finally take action to protect the continent's lenders.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.51 percent by 0946 GMT. (Editing by Alan Raybould) ($1 = 30.890 Thai Baht) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2693.05 2668.30 +0.93 Kuala Lumpur 1411.65 1397.04 +1.05 Bangkok 944.80 923.17 +2.34 Jakarta 3531.75 3451.08 +2.34 Manila 4109.27 4040.58 +1.70 Hanoi 417.73 419.66 -0.46 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2693.05 3190.04 -15.58 Kuala Lumpur 1411.64 1518.91 -7.06 Bangkok 944.80 1032.76 -8.52 Jakarta 3531.75 3703.51 -4.64 Manila 4109.27 4201.14 -2.19 Hanoi 417.73 484.66 -13.81 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 492,432,600 402,619,517 Kuala Lumpur 105,427,400 138,710,060 Bangkok 6,377,998 3,783,507 Jakarta 5,553,933,000 3,510,279,783 Manila 499,435 580,989 Hanoi 28,783 46,804