* Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippine, Thailand report inflows

* Lower interest rates boost Indonesian bank buying

* Thai floods threaten manufacturing sector

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 12 Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher on Wednesday as investors bought commodities-related shares, while an Indonesian interest rate cut helped spur buying in banks.

Turnover in Indonesia was double the monthly average and most markets in the region saw foreign inflows.

Jakarta's main index rose 2.95 percent to the highest in nearly three weeks, with top micro lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk up 3.2 percent and developer PT Bakrieland Development Tbk surging 11.2 percent.

Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta, said banks and property firms would benefit from the changed rate environment.

"Lower interest rates are good ... It will encourage people to spend, and therefore ensure that economic growth will be good going forward," he said.

Indonesia's central bank unexpetedly cut its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low 6.50 percent on Tuesday to stimulate domestic demand as global growth slows.

Stocks in Singapore climbed 1.7 percent and Malysia gained 1.2 percent. Philippine shares edged up 0.3 percent and Thai stocks rose 0.8 percent in a choppy session, falling nearly 1 percent at one stage.

Sentiment in Bangkok has been hurt by severe flooding that is bound to depress the manufacturing sector and economic growth this quarter.

Among losers, printed circuit board manufacturer KCE Electronics Pcl tumbled 9.6 percent after it temporarily shut its plant in Ayutthaya as flooding had caused power to be lost.

"Thai stocks were pushed back and forth by external and domestic news flows. The market's underperformance should continue due to concerns about the flooding. But we think any positive news about euro zone debt will help," said Sukit Udomsirikul, head strategist at broker SCB Securities in Bangkok.

A rebound in Chinese shares helped lift most Asian stocks into positive territory on Wednesday, but gains were limited by concerns about the threat to global growth from Europe's debt crisis and what it could do to corporate earnings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.3 percent by 1042 GMT on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Composite was up 3.04 percent. Chinese authorities stepped in to bolster financial shares this week when Central Huijin, the domestic investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund, bought shares in the "Big Four" Chinese banks.

Among bright spots in the region, palm oil stocks gained as Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a one-week high, buoyed by gains in comparative vegetable oils ahead of a key agriculture report from the United States.

Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd gained 3.1 percent, Malaysia's IOI Corporation Bhd rose 2.7 percent and Indonesia's PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk surged 6.5 percent.

The surge in Astra shares pushed the stocks above the "oversold" mark, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closing at 40, compared with 28.6 on Tuesday. A level of 30 or lower indicates stocks are oversold.

Among bright spots in Bangkok, financial firm Tisco Financial Group Pcl jumped 5.3 percent, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain in banking shares , after it posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly earnings as loan growth boosted interest income.

Indonesia reported a net $65 million in foreign inflows, Malaysia gained 77 million ringgit ($24.5 million), Thailand 776 million baht ($25 million) and the Philippines $3.2 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. (Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2737.75 2693.05 +1.66 Kuala Lumpur 1428.50 1411.65 +1.19 Bangkok 952.77 944.80 +0.84 Jakarta 3635.93 3531.75 +2.95 Manila 4119.71 4109.27 +0.25 Hanoi 410.91 417.73 -1.63 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2737.75 3190.04 -14.18 Kuala Lumpur 1428.50 1518.91 -5.95 Bangkok 952.77 1032.76 -7.75 Jakarta 3635.93 3703.51 -1.82 Manila 4119.71 4201.14 -1.94 Hanoi 410.91 484.66 -15.22 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 384,853,100 408,537,187 Kuala Lumpur 103,517,100 135,925,917 Bangkok 4,629,472 3,870,453 Jakarta 7,196,055,500 3,558,466,117 Manila 219,212 549,152 Hanoi 35,239 46,406