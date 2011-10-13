* Thai manufacturers weaken; floods disrupt supply chains
* Foreign investors build up positions in region
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Oct 13 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged up on Thursday as optimism that Europe will take
concrete steps to contain its debt woes revived risk appetite
but Thai floods hit manufacturing stocks.
Some markets scaled multi-week highs, with active trading
volume for most, as foreign funds further built up positions.
Malaysia's main share index climbed 1.15 percent,
rising for a third day to a four-week high.
Stocks in Indonesia rose for a fourth day, adding
1.1 percent to their highest in almost three weeks. Philippine
shares edged up 0.4 percent to three-week highs after a
combined 7.8 percent gain in the previous five sessions.
Jakarta-based Purwoko Sartono, an analyst at Panin
Sekuritas, expected the market's positive sentiment to continue
in the near term.
"Some sideways movement today reflected profit-taking.
Apparently, Bank of Indonesia's rate cut has influenced the
market positively," he said, expecting the index to rise to
3,700 and then 3,750, compared with 3,675.38 on Thursday.
Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark
policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low 6.50
percent on Tuesday.
Vietnam rose 0.4 percent, reversing a 2.1 percent
loss in the previous two sessions. Singapore eased 0.1
percent due to late profit-taking, according to a local dealer.
The Straits Times Index rose to three-week highs at one stage.
Thai stocks fell 1.2 percent. Bangkok was under
pressure due to severe flooding that has hit manufacturers,
bringing supply disruption and operation halts in electronics,
auto-parts and several other sectors.
"The impact of flooding was a major concern. It seems the
impact is spreading. Players wanted to sell first, until things
settle down," said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at
Finansia Syrus Securities.
Auto-parts maker AAPICO Hitech Pcl dropped 4.95
percent after it had to shut its factory at Hitech Industrial
Estate in Ayutthaya due to the flooding.
Refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl fell 2.9 percent
after it temporarily shut its biodiesel plant in Ayutthaya due
to supply disruption.
Manila took in $11.4 million in inflows after $20.3 million
in the previous two days and Jakarta added $105 million in
inflows to the $132 million in the previous two sessions,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Kuala Lumpur posted 250.68 million ringgit ($80 million) and
Bangkok reported $98.2 million in inflows, according to stock
exchange data.
Asian shares gained, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.2 percent by
0936 GMT.
Singapore-listed developers Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd , which have Chinese
properties, outperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index
, boosted by a rally in their Chinese peers listed in
Hong Kong.
Hongkong Land rose 2.9 percent and CapitaMalls shares gained
2.4 percent.
Among bright spots, Indonesia's PT SMR Utama Tbk ,
a recently listed Indonesian mining company, jumped 25 percent
on production expectations.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2733.97 2737.75 -0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1444.87 1428.50 +1.15
Bangkok 936.82 952.77 -1.67
Jakarta 3675.38 3635.93 +1.09
Manila 4134.48 4119.71 +0.36
Hanoi 412.59 410.91 +0.41
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2733.97 3190.04 -14.30
Kuala Lumpur 1444.87 1518.91 -4.87
Bangkok 936.82 1032.76 -9.29
Jakarta 3675.38 3703.51 -0.76
Manila 4134.48 4201.14 -1.59
Hanoi 412.59 484.66 -14.87
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 430,067,800 408,537,187
Kuala Lumpur 164,190,400 135,925,917
Bangkok 5,493,495 3,870,453
Jakarta 7,929,377,000 3,558,466,117
Manila 492,450 549,152
Hanoi 29,053 46,406