* Thai manufacturers weaken; floods disrupt supply chains

* Foreign investors build up positions in region

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Thursday as optimism that Europe will take concrete steps to contain its debt woes revived risk appetite but Thai floods hit manufacturing stocks.

Some markets scaled multi-week highs, with active trading volume for most, as foreign funds further built up positions.

Malaysia's main share index climbed 1.15 percent, rising for a third day to a four-week high.

Stocks in Indonesia rose for a fourth day, adding 1.1 percent to their highest in almost three weeks. Philippine shares edged up 0.4 percent to three-week highs after a combined 7.8 percent gain in the previous five sessions.

Jakarta-based Purwoko Sartono, an analyst at Panin Sekuritas, expected the market's positive sentiment to continue in the near term.

"Some sideways movement today reflected profit-taking. Apparently, Bank of Indonesia's rate cut has influenced the market positively," he said, expecting the index to rise to 3,700 and then 3,750, compared with 3,675.38 on Thursday.

Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low 6.50 percent on Tuesday.

Vietnam rose 0.4 percent, reversing a 2.1 percent loss in the previous two sessions. Singapore eased 0.1 percent due to late profit-taking, according to a local dealer. The Straits Times Index rose to three-week highs at one stage.

Thai stocks fell 1.2 percent. Bangkok was under pressure due to severe flooding that has hit manufacturers, bringing supply disruption and operation halts in electronics, auto-parts and several other sectors.

"The impact of flooding was a major concern. It seems the impact is spreading. Players wanted to sell first, until things settle down," said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus Securities.

Auto-parts maker AAPICO Hitech Pcl dropped 4.95 percent after it had to shut its factory at Hitech Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya due to the flooding.

Refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl fell 2.9 percent after it temporarily shut its biodiesel plant in Ayutthaya due to supply disruption.

Manila took in $11.4 million in inflows after $20.3 million in the previous two days and Jakarta added $105 million in inflows to the $132 million in the previous two sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Kuala Lumpur posted 250.68 million ringgit ($80 million) and Bangkok reported $98.2 million in inflows, according to stock exchange data.

Asian shares gained, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.2 percent by 0936 GMT.

Singapore-listed developers Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd , which have Chinese properties, outperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index , boosted by a rally in their Chinese peers listed in Hong Kong.

Hongkong Land rose 2.9 percent and CapitaMalls shares gained 2.4 percent.

Among bright spots, Indonesia's PT SMR Utama Tbk , a recently listed Indonesian mining company, jumped 25 percent on production expectations. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2733.97 2737.75 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1444.87 1428.50 +1.15 Bangkok 936.82 952.77 -1.67 Jakarta 3675.38 3635.93 +1.09 Manila 4134.48 4119.71 +0.36 Hanoi 412.59 410.91 +0.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2733.97 3190.04 -14.30 Kuala Lumpur 1444.87 1518.91 -4.87 Bangkok 936.82 1032.76 -9.29 Jakarta 3675.38 3703.51 -0.76 Manila 4134.48 4201.14 -1.59 Hanoi 412.59 484.66 -14.87 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 430,067,800 408,537,187 Kuala Lumpur 164,190,400 135,925,917 Bangkok 5,493,495 3,870,453 Jakarta 7,929,377,000 3,558,466,117 Manila 492,450 549,152 Hanoi 29,053 46,406