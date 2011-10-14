* Easing monetary policy to bolster growth

* Profit-taking pulls markets off highs

* Flood-hit Thai stocks rebound in late buying

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Friday as hopes of progress on the euro zone's debt problems helped ease concerns about the global economy and flood-hit Thai stocks steadied.

Investors locked in quick profits in some markets that pulled stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia slightly lower, while Singapore erased some of its early gains, ending up 0.4 percent.

Thai stocks recouped early losses as buyers picked up energy and petrochemical stocks, traders said. The benchmark SET index climbed 2 percent, reversing a 0.32 percent loss in early trade and Thursday's 1.7 percent fall.

"We think the market was still dominated by short-term funds and they may take profits quickly," said Teerawut Kanniphakul, senior analyst at broker CIMB Securities (Thailand).

"In general, it does looks like global risk appetite has improved because of good expectations about euro zone debt. But there's still a risk to this region's growth due to the prospect of a global slowdown," he said.

The Philippines and Vietnam each edged up 0.46 percent. Manila had $12 million in inflows whiel Hanoi reported $0.03 million in outflows, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Flows were mixed, with Jakarta reporting $19 million in outflows, Kuala Lumpur taking in 108 million ringgit ($34.5 million) in inflows and Bangkok posting $21.8 million in inflows, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.

Most markets scaled multi-week highs early in the week as foreign funds appeared to be back building up positions.

Positive sentiment in some markets, including Indonesia, was bolstered by optimism over quarterly results ahead of the reporting season starting this month and easier monetary policy.

Indonesia's central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low 6.5 percent on Tuesday to support growth.

Singapore's central bank eased monetary policy on Friday by containing the future pace of gains in its currency.

Jakarta outperformed on the week, racking up a 6.98 percent gain and $218 foreign in inflows, reversing $121 million in outflows last week.

Thailand gained 5 percent for the week, followed by Singapore's 3.8 percent, the Philippines' 3.6 percent and Malaysia's 3 percent. Vietnam fell 0.8 percent.

MSCI Indonesia companies could see the best earnings growth in the region, with 25.4 percent, with all Indonesian sectors expected to post positive profit growth, Morgan Stanley said in its ASEAN Equity Strategy dated Oct. 13.

That was followed by MSCI Thailand's 7.3 percent growth. MSCI Singapore, MSCI Malaysia and MSCI Philippines, however, could see profit declines of 3.4 percent, 7.6 percent and 6.9 percent respectively, it said.

Among actively traded stocks, Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd , rose 1.3 percent, top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl climbed 2.8 percent and Indonesia's PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk gained 1.6 percent.

In Bangkok, auto-parts stocks eased 0.6 percent, falling for a third session to the lowest in sixteen months.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) told Reuters it expected 2011 vehicle production to miss its forecast of 1.8 million units after car makers and auto parts manufacturers were affectd by flooding.

World stocks rose, with the MSCI world index up 0.3 percent by 1034 GMT, amid hopes of progress towards a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis later this month, shrugging off a rating downgrade for Spain. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2744.17 2733.97 +0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1442.43 1444.87 -0.17 Bangkok 955.81 936.82 +2.03 Jakarta 3664.68 3675.38 -0.29 Manila 4153.40 4143.48 +0.46 Hanoi 414.49 412.59 +0.46 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2744.17 3190.04 -13.98 Kuala Lumpur 1442.43 1518.91 -5.04 Bangkok 955.81 1032.76 -7.45 Jakarta 3664.68 3703.51 -1.05 Manila 4153.40 4201.14 -1.14 Hanoi 414.49 484.66 -14.48 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 294,786,200 396,091,140 Kuala Lumpur 92,141,500 128,819,477 Bangkok 3,634,229 3,974,009 Jakarta 3,929,635,500 3,822,211,933 Manila 234,084 524,061 Hanoi 21,814 45,449