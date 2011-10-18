* Region has a choppy session
* Profit-taking hit big caps, commodity stocks
* Technical corrections part of market pullbacks
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Oct 18 Southeast Asian stock markets
pulled back on Tuesday as big caps and commodity stocks gave up
recent gains on concern about prospects for Europe to contain
its debt crisis and a slowdown in Chinese growth.
The selling that ended the region's rally of the past week
came in light trading volume. Short-term traders and trading
portfolios that dominated recent buying appeared to cash in
quick gains, traders said.
Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI), which closed down
2.9 percent at 3,622.03, had plunging nearly 4 percent at one
stage.
"It's partly due to profit taking and partly from panic
selling. For short-term investors, the gain is already high
after the rally in the past week," said Jakarta-based Teddy
Dwitama, analyst at broker OSK Nusadana.
"Generally, the market view is still bearish. The selling
was more from domestic investors while foreign selling is quite
neutral," he said.
Jakarta reported a modest $3.8 million in foreign outflows,
after inflows on Monday and last week of $18.7 million and $218
million, respectively, Thomson Reuters data showed. The
Philippine market took in $5.9 million inflows, data showed.
Technically, the JCI's recovery off the September 26 low of
3,217 should eventually rise to the August/September peak at the
4,019-4,028 area, with key short-term support for this recovery
leg is at 3,579, broker CLSA said in a research note.
Other share markets still hovered well above their recent
lows hit in late September to early October when sell-offs hit
across the region.
Stocks in Singapore , Thailand and Malaysia
each fell almost 2 percent on Tuesday while the
Philippines and Vietnam were down more than one
percent.
World stocks retreated, echoing losses in Asian stocks and
commodities after Germany's finance minister cautioned against
hopes for a quick fix to Europe's debt problem and following a
warning on France's triple-A sovereign credit rating.
The MSCI's world index was down 0.93 percent
while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 3.1 percent by 1000 GMT.
Among actively traded stocks, Singapore's oil rig maker
Keppel Corp Ltd fell 4.4 percent, one of the hardest
hit in the Straits Times Index, as investors took profit from
cyclical stocks that were more volatile and oil prices fell.
In Bangkok, Thai Reinsurance Pcl plunged 8.4
percent on concerns that flood damage claims would hit earnings
and it may need to raise capital.
Indonesian property company PT Sentul City Tbk
fell 1.7 percent, after a surge of more than 5 percent on
speculation over development plans.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2724.69 2778.97 -1.95
Kuala Lumpur 1439.94 1465.35 -1.73
Bangkok 952.75 971.63 -1.94
Jakarta 3622.03 3729.02 -2.87
Manila 4157.26 4214.45 -1.36
Hanoi 404.32 410.84 -1.59
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2724.69 3190.04 -14.59
Kuala Lumpur 1439.94 1518.91 -5.20
Bangkok 952.75 1032.76 -7.75
Jakarta 3622.03 3703.51 -2.20
Manila 4157.26 4201.14 -1.04
Hanoi 404.32 484.66 -16.58
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 273,701,600 395,323,257
Kuala Lumpur 101,839,600 125,520,300
Bangkok 3,153,580 4,017,905
Jakarta 5,137,632,500 4,028,924,867
Manila 358,823 490,712
Hanoi 24,438 43,625