* Profit taking from Euro worries pulls down region

* Thai flooding risk hit banks, among others

* Outflows from Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 20 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investors cut exposures to riskier assets across the board ahead of a key European leaders' summit on Sunday, with flood concerns sending Thai stocks to their lowest in almost two weeks.

The region has been choppy this week with jitters over the progress of European efforts to avoid sovereign debt defaults. Market players appeared wary of news flows about euro zone debts and booked quick gains, but most stayed on the sidelines.

Singapore fell nearly 1 percent and Malaysia eased 0.6 percent, both to around one-week lows. Indonesia and the Philippines snapped Wednesday's rebounds, ending down 1.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Jakarta-based Adrianus Bias, an analyst at broker Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia said selling in Jakarta was triggered by external factors and he expected the Composite Index to move in a range of 3,570 and 3,770 in a near term. It ended at 3,622.78 on Thursday.

"Market still worried about Europe while there's no significant positive news on domestic front. The corrections in banking and cement stocks were because of profit taking after a good run in the past month," he said.

Among losers, cement maker PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk dropped 3.1 percent and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk fell 2.3 percent.

After the markets closed in Manila, the Philippines central bank said it had decided to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent, as expected, saying the global economic outlook was had become more uncertain.

Vietnam edged up 0.6 percent after three-day falls, partly supported by Hanoi's inflation data that rose 0.13 percent this month from last month.

Thai stocks finished down 3.1 percent, falling as much as 3.8 percent at one stage to the lowest in almost two weeks. The risk of flooding spurred selling across the board, with banks and property stocks hit hard.

FLOODS HIT BANKS

The bank subindex fell 4 percent. The severe flooding in central manufacturing zones and the prospect of similar flooding in Bangkok raised concerns about a possible increases in bad loans that would require banks to set aside more provisions, brokers said.

Share markets in Southeast Asia still traded well above their recent lows hit in late September to early October when sell-offs hit across the region.

Citigroup said in its 'Global Emerging Markets Strategy' dated Wednesday, that the recent rally pointed the way for further gains in emerging market (EM) equities over the next year.

"We retain our preference for Asia, with our overweight markets being China, Korea, Turkey, Malaysia and Chile; we favour Banks, Cons Discretionary and IT," the broker said.

Singapore's banks fell ahead of third quarter results in early November, with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. sliding 2.7 percent and United Overseas Bank Ltd off 0.96 percent.

Credit Suisse said in a report that overall, it expects the Singapore banks' profits to fall 15 percent quarter-on-quarter and 17 percent year-on-year, mainly driven by weaker capital market-related income and continued margin pressure.

Indonesia reported $21.9 million in outflows, Malaysia lost $29.2 million and Vietnam $0.14 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

The Philippines market reported $2.1 million in inflows, the data showed.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul expected the flows of foreign money to Asia will continue thanks to a relatively higher return of the region than others globally.

"The net flows will still be positive. Looking around, investments in global assets that generate high returns are still those in Asia," he told reporters. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; Editing by Martin Petty)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2694.01 2720.21 -0.96 Kuala Lumpur 1441.18 1450.25 -0.63 Bangkok 909.10 938.19 -3.10 Jakarta 3622.78 3685.31 -1.70 Manila 4170.57 4193.55 -0.55 Hanoi 403.73 401.15 +0.64 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2694.01 3190.04 -15.55 Kuala Lumpur 1441.18 1518.91 -5.12 Bangkok 909.10 1032.76 -11.97 Jakarta 3622.78 3703.51 -2.18 Manila 4170.57 4201.14 -0.73 Hanoi 403.57 484.66 -16.73 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 277,162,500 388,645,083 Kuala Lumpur 80,204,500 122,462,733 Bangkok 3,043,683

3,984,563 Jakarta 3,064,460,500 4,123,049,600 Manila 116,306

472,324 Hanoi 18,608

42,390