* Singapore sees strong volume; banks, property firms lead
* Markets ended at multi-week highs on EU deal optimism
* Foreign investors buy around the region
By Shihar Aneez
Oct 27 Southeast Asian stock markets gained on
Thursday and foreigners were active buyers as a euro zone deal
to lower Greece's debt burden and boost the zone's rescue fund
increased investors' appetite for risk.
AB Capital Securities equities analyst Jose Vistan said the
worst-case scenario may have been avoided but the boost to
confidence may be temporary.
"It's a relief for everybody and will limit the downside
risks. But I don't think it will be a catalyst for the market to
sustain the gains as the global economy is going to slow down
and there is no short cut to resolve the EU debt crisis."
Singapore , outperforming the region, jumped 2.8
percent to a seven-week high led by banks and property shares
with the day's trading volume jumping to 1.84 percent of its
30-day average.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 3.4 percent by 0959 GMT and MSCI's world
index was 1.9 percent firmer.
Indonesia ended 2 percent firmer at a six-week
closing high, Thailand added 2.31 percent to end at its
highest since Oct. 17, Malaysia gained 0.9 percent to an
eight-week high and the Philippines rose 1 percent to a
five-week high.
Indonesia enjoyed foreign inflows of $66.2 million and
Manila $12.7 million.
"Foreign investors dominated the overall market," said John
Teja, director at Ciptadana Securities in Jakarta.
"This market sentiment will continue until the end of this
month with third-quarter results. I also think the local market
is seeing less impact from the global slowdown, given its large
domestic consumption base."
Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri , gained
4.4 percent and the biggest micro lender, Bank Rakyat Indonesia
, added 1.5 percent.
Thailand saw net offshore buying of $39.2 million and
Malaysia $85.6 million.
The day's trading volume in Kuala Lumpur was 1.65
percent of its 30-day average and 1.43 percent in Jakarta.
In Singapore, property firms with exposure to China jumped
on hopes that Beijing may loosen policy after Premier Wen Jiabao
pledged to maintain appropriate credit growth.
Hongkong Land Ltd and Global Logistic Properties
Ltd jumped more than 7 present.
Singaporean banks also helped the overall market to gain
with top lender DBS rising 2.8 percent and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank
adding 1.9 percent.
They report third-quarter results in early November.
In Bangkok, analysts said foreign buying in banks pushed the
overall index up, with Siam Commercial Bank Pcl gaining
4.4 percent and Kasikornabank Pcl adding 6.3 percent.
"However, the market has still been concerned over flood
damages, which are not all priced in," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, a senior strategist at broker Phillip Securities
in Bangkok. "So, high market volatility is expected."
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2847.57 2769.94 +2.80
Kuala Lumpur 1470.93 1457.80 +0.90
Bangkok 960.17 938.68 +2.29
Jakarta 3813.00 3738.61 +1.99
Manila 4267.50 4201.14 +0.90
Hanoi 414.75 412.10 +0.64
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2847.57 3190.04 -10.74
Kuala Lumpur 1470.93 1518.91 -3.17
Bangkok 960.17 1032.76 -7.03
Jakarta 3813.00 3703.51 +2.96
Manila 4267.50 4201.14 +1.58
Hanoi 414.75 484.66 -14.42
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 687,535,000 374,376,123
Kuala Lumpur 198,249,000 120,255,453
Bangkok 3,529,206 3,727,676
Jakarta 5,892,725,500 4,116,115,067
Manila 142,106 420,279
Hanoi 21,818 36,078