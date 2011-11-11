* S'pore's Noble bounces back after sell-off
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 11 Some Southeast Asian stock
markets edged up on Friday, helped by selective buying in
medium-caps that have favourable earnings, but sentiment in the
region broadly remained dominated by fears related to the euro
zone's debt problems.
Markets in the region had another relatively subdued session
but some investors bought back shares to cover short positions
taken during the more bearish news flows out of Europe.
The region was mixed on the week, with Singapore posting
losses for a second week after disappointing corporate results
but Thailand ending with a small gain, recouping part of last
week's losses amid bargain-hunting.
"We have been cautious on the markets ..., sticking to core
sector picks of telecoms, REITs and consumer staples," said CIMB
Research regional strategist Chang Chiou Yi.
"In October, we started adding incremental risks with
emerging value. Now, following the rebound and re-emergence of
European worries, I would think markets will be choppy for some
time."
Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.14
percent on the day, the Thai index was up 0.3 percent
and Philippine shares ended up 0.7 percent. Indonesia
and Malaysia posted limited losses.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell for a
fifth session, down 1.18 percent. Vietnam led losers on the
week, down 3.5 percent, followed by Singapore's 2.1 percent
loss.
In Bangkok, a comment by the Bank of Thailand hinting at a
possible rate cut this month led some investors to shift back
into equities. The governor told Reuters he saw room to be
flexible with interest rates, as businesses suffered during the
worst floods in half a century.
Brokers in Jakarta said the Indonesian central bank's
larger-than-expected rate cut of 50 basis points on Thursday was
generally positive for the stock market but sentiment was
dominated by global factors.
"Investors' responses to the rate cut were limited and
trading remains flat. Attention is still on developments in
Europe," said Yasmin Soulisa, an analyst at Bapindo Bumi
Sekuritas in Jakarta.
Among gainers on Friday, Ayala Corp edged up 0.35
percent after the Philippines' oldest conglomerate posted higher
income for the first nine months.
Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group
gained as much as 4.2 percent after losting more than a quarter
of its value the day before as the departure of its chief
executive and first quarterly loss in more than a decade spooked
investors.
Asian shares in general rebounded on Friday and the euro
clawed higher, with European stocks also expected to make gains
after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-laden
Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.3 percent by 0956 GMT.
Southeast Asian bourses reported mild inflows on Friday.
Malaysia had 4.44 million ringgit ($1.4 million), Indonesia $5.1
million and Manila $2.4 million, Thomson Reuters and stock
exchange data showed.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2790.94 2786.90 +0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1468.75 1472.65 -0.26
Bangkok 970.97 968.30 +0.28
Jakarta 3778.89 3783.88 -0.13
Manila 4312.96 4285.06 +0.65
Hanoi 396.30 401.03 -1.18
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2790.94 3190.04 -12.51
Kuala Lumpur 1468.75 1518.91 -3.30
Bangkok 970.97 1032.76 -5.98
Jakarta 3778.89 3703.51 +2.04
Manila 4312.96 4201.14 +2.66
Hanoi 396.30 484.66 -18.23
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 522,405,500 394,874,860
Kuala Lumpur 61,556,500 113,664,423
Bangkok 3,543,463 3,422,561
Jakarta 2,434,039,500 4,149,351,833
Manila 175,799 338,029
Hanoi 37,283 29,632