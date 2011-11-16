* Selective buying spurred by M&A deals, MSCI changes
* Euro worries offset positive U.S. data
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 16 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were steady on Wednesday, giving up early gains as
concern about the euro zone's debt problems came to the fore,
but merger deals and imminent changes to MSCI indices prompted
selective buying.
Asian shares elsewhere retreated as signs that higher
borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears
that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from
the region's debt crisis.
Volume was generally light in the region and most markets
held in a narrow range, pushing higher in early trade as
stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. economy revived some
buying interest.
"It's still a subdued session because of the problems in
Europe. Investors were not overly confident in the global
economy despite the positive U.S. data," said Pichai
Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services for broker
Thanachart Securities.
Stocks in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore
ended practically flat. Thailand ended up 1.2
percent but the Philippines fell 0.5 percent. Vietnam
edged up 0.8 percent, snapping seven days of losses.
The Malaysian bourse said local institutions bought shares
for 55 million ringgit ($17.5 million) while foreign investors
sold 26.63 million ringgit ($8.4 million) of stock.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.4 percent by 0922 GMT.
Uncertainty in Europe, specifically Italy, remained high as
reflected by 10-year bond yields near 7 percent, a level seen as
unsustainable in the long run for the debt-ridden country.
On a more positive note, U.S. retail sales in October rose
more than forecast by economists, a sign that the world's
largest economy started the fourth quarter with some vigour.
Southeast Asian stocks have gradually recovered from their
2011 trough hit in late September to early October amid foreign
outflows and market turmoil caused by the euro zone crisis.
The region has fared better than most in Asia this year.
Philippine stocks have risen 3.3 percent in 2011, Asia's best
performance to date, followed by Indonesia's gain of nearly 3
percent.
Flood-hit Thai stocks have fallen 3.5 percent this year,
Southeast Asia's fourth-worst performer. Some local brokers say
the market weakness is a buying opportunity, with the floods
seen as a one-off event that would only hurt GDP growth for one
or two quarters.
Among bright spots, shares in Singapore-listed Chinese
property developer Yanlord Land surged as much as 14.6
percent after high-profile investors raised their stakes in the
company.
Top Thai lender Bangkok Bank Pcl climbed as much as
1 percent, in contrast to a 0.5 percent loss in the bank
subindex, following its tender offer for all of its 56
percent owned brokerage unit Bualuang Securities Pcl.
Among stocks to be included in revised MSCI indices from the
close on Nov. 30, Thai telecoms firm True Corporation Pcl
surged 6.9 percent to seven-week highs.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2807.44 2811.58 -0.15
Kuala Lumpur 1476.84 1477.22 -0.03
Bangkok 997.11 984.97 +1.23
Jakarta 3814.09 3813.84 +0.01
Manila 4341.62 4363.73 -0.51
Hanoi 390.89 387.87 +0.78
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2807.44 3190.04 -11.99
Kuala Lumpur 1476.84 1518.91 -2.77
Bangkok 997.11 1032.76 -3.45
Jakarta 3814.09 3703.51 +2.99
Manila 4341.62 4201.14 +3.34
Hanoi 390.89 484.66 -19.35
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 298,963,800 395,098,007
Kuala Lumpur 93,052,300 106,153,830
Bangkok 3,550,296 3,382,585
Jakarta 3,382,104,000 4,068,078,383
Manila 471,612 301,384
Hanoi 33,192 30,271