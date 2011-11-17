* Malaysia, Singapore fall for 3rd day

* Indonesia eases; net foreign inflows

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 17 Southeast Asian stock markets pulled lower on Thursday, led by commodities-related stocks and financials as short-term traders cashed in quick gains because of the euro zone debt crisis, which risks damaging global growth.

Losses in the emerging region were in line with broad Asia as doubts deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control, with Germany and France split over the European Central Bank's bond-buying role.

"The mixed economic signals from Europe and America will continue to shake stock market sentiment in the short term," said Sukit Udomsirikul, head strategist at broker SCB Securities in Bangkok.

The commodity-driven Thai stock market eased 0.4 percent in a choppy session, snapping a five-day rising streak, as energy stocks followed a slip in global oil prices.

Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia ended down 1 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. Malaysia edged down 0.8 percent, finishing at the day's low and the lowest in two weeks.

For most markets, trading volume remained fairly flat, with turnover in Indonesia half the monthly average while volume in Singapore and Malaysia was around 20 percent short of the average.

"Retail investors remained active in the Malaysian market ... To be honest, its 'touch and go' kind of trading, so I suspect traders will keep trades small so they can square positions easily," a Kuala Lumpur broker said.

Elsewhere, Philippine stocks inched down 0.2 percent, in active turnover of 2.2 times the 30-day averge. Vietnam fell 1.3 percent, reversing Wednesday's 0.8 percent rise.

The MSCI index of Southeast Asia fell 1.04 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent by 0951 GMT.

Among losers, Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl dropped 1.8 percent after a 5 percent gain in the previous three sessions while Singapore-listed commodities firm Olam International Ltd was off 2.1 percent.

Technical-led selling hit big-cap banks, brokers said. Malaysia's Malayan Banking BHD lost 1.1 percent, reversing Wednesday's 1.5 percent rise, while Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl was down 2.2 percent.

Malaysia reported 26 million ringgit ($8.3 million) in outflows while Indonesia had $262 million in inflows, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange datat showed.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2778.25 2807.44 -1.04 Kuala Lumpur 1465.47 1476.84 -0.77 Bangkok 993.38 997.11 -0.37 Jakarta 3792.25 3814.09 -0.57 Manila 4334.66 4341.62 -0.16 Hanoi 385.86 390.89 -1.29 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2778.25 3190.04 -12.91 Kuala Lumpur 1465.47 1518.91 -3.52 Bangkok 993.38 1032.76 -3.81 Jakarta 3792.25 3703.51 +2.40 Manila 4334.66 4201.14 +3.18 Hanoi 385.86 484.66 -20.39 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 299,887,300 386,736,473 Kuala Lumpur 79,470,300 105,233,893 Bangkok 3,794,674 3,349,430 Jakarta 2,069,951,500 4,083,425,067 Manila 667,181 297,822 Hanoi 33,912 30,112