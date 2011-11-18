* Europe's debt problems dominate regional trade
* Manila, Kuala Lumpur report fund outflows
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 18 Southeast Asian stock
markets drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by financial
shares as worries about the European debt crisis prompted
investors to cut holdings of riskier assets.
Most markets extended their losses this week as investors
held out little hope for a near-term resolution to the euro zone
debt mess and worried about funding strains in Europe.
The global uncertainties have dashed hopes for strong
economic growth in the emerging economies and favourable
quarterly earnings from Southeast Asian companies have had
little impact, brokers in the region said.
"Domestic fundamentals are quite OK, but it would be hard to
sustain because of what's happening abroad ... It might be more
difficult because of weaker exports," said analyst Jose Vistan
of AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
Leading the losers, Singapore's Straits Times Index
ended down 1.72 percent to around a one-month low. It racked up
losses for a third straight week, falling 1.8 percent, Southeast
Asia's second-worst performance after Vietnam's 4.2 percent.
Stocks in the Philippines and Indonesia both
hit a one-week low, finishing down 1 percent and 0.7 percent
respectively.
Thailand edged down 0.9 percent, Malaysia
eased 0.8 percent to two-week lows and Vietnam slid 1.6
percent to six-month lows.
The Philippine stock market posted $9.5 million in outflows
on the day while the Malaysian bourse had 103 million ringgit
($33 million) in outflows, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange
data showed.
World stocks fell on Friday, extending an overnight slide,
with renewed pressure on Spanish bonds reflecting fears the euro
zone's debt crisis was spiralling out of control.
By 0931 GMT, the MSCI world equity index had
fallen 0.4 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 2.2 percent.
Banks fell across the region. Thai banks fell 1.6
percent because severe flooding has dented loan demand and the
euro zone crisis has dampened sentiment in financial firms in
general.
Southeast Asia's biggest lender, DBS Group, lost 3
percent as Singapore's central bank warned banks of the risks of
relying on financial markets to back their U.S. dollar and other
foreign currency loans in the current economic uncertainty.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2730.34 2778.25 -1.72
Kuala Lumpur 1454.40 1465.47 -0.76
Bangkok 984.16 993.38 -0.93
Jakarta 3754.50 3792.25 -1.00
Manila 4302.43 4334.66 -0.74
Hanoi 379.62 385.86 -1.62
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2730.34 3190.04 -14.41
Kuala Lumpur 1454.40 1518.91 -4.25
Bangkok 984.16 1032.76 -4.71
Jakarta 3754.50 3703.51 +1.38
Manila 4302.43 4201.14 +2.41
Hanoi 379.62 484.66 -21.67
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 354,854,300 378,239,700
Kuala Lumpur 95,006,600 104,662,870
Bangkok 2,748,145 3,378,594
Jakarta 1,883,669,000 4,010,075,767
Manila 544,548 312,084
Hanoi 34,395 29,928