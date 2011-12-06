* Financials lead other stocks down

* Trading is choppy, volumes are low

* Domestic funds help lift Thai index

By Viparat Jantraprap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets pulled lower on Tuesday as a warning by ratings agency Standard & Poor's of a possible mass downgrade of the euro zone kept market investors wary ahead of the EU summit late this week.

Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and other major sharemarkets fell to around one-week lows in choppy trading sessions that involved thin volume.

Mild selling pressure hit many recent gainers, including banking stocks, as investors grew jittery over the impact of a potential rating downgrade on the global financial system.

Brokers said market players returned for a bargain at one point thanks to some positive expectations involving a meeting of European leaders this week.

Singapore's Straits Times Index and Malaysia's benchmark stock index each edged down 0.6 percent. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) fell 0.7 percent.

Yasmin Soulisa, analyst at broker Bapindo Bumi Sekuritas in Jakarta, expects further market downside, saying that with a negative outlook for all of Europe, "there's a big possibility we will see the JCI weakening toward year end."

The Philippines was down 0.21 percent and Vietnam was 0.25 percent off.

Thai stocks ended up 0.14 percent, reversing early losses, as domestic institutions bought shares for retirement mutual funds (RMFs) and long-term equity funds (LTFs) that offer tax breaks. Demand for the funds often strengthens near the end of a year.

In Singapore, market turnover fell to 0.7 times a 30-day average, with selling interest seen in banks. DBS Group Holdings Ltd dropped 2.4 percent and United Overseas Bank Ltd slipped 1.3 percent.

Traders attributed the selling to the unprecedented warning from Standard & Poor's.

"I don't think the timing is really conducive. This kind of warning should have come two years ago. It should not be now," a Singapore-based trader said.

Asia and global equities halted a rally that began last week and had continued on Monday, when the leaders of France and Germany agreed on a plan aimed at guiding Europe out of its debt crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was off 1.5 percent at 1000 GMT.

Among losers in the region, Indonesia's PT Bank Mandiri eased 1.5 percent and Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Berhad fell 1.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2749.24 2766.23 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1480.92 1489.95 -0.61 Bangkok 1030.77 1029.37 +0.14 Jakarta 3752.67 3780.79 -0.74 Manila 4282.77 4291.72 -0.21 Hanoi 390.20 391.19 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2749.24 3190.04 -13.82 Kuala Lumpur 1480.92 1518.91 -2.50 Bangkok 1030.77 1032.76 -0.19 Jakarta 3752.67 3703.51 +1.33 Manila 4282.77 4201.14 +1.94 Hanoi 390.20 484.66 -19.49 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 257,915,200 368,772,230 Kuala Lumpur 63,400,300 104,757,970 Bangkok 3,678,409 3,076,114 Jakarta 2,197,424,500 2,984,689,867 Manila 136,280 363,145 Hanoi 37,927 31,089