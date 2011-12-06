* Financials lead other stocks down
* Trading is choppy, volumes are low
* Domestic funds help lift Thai index
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 Most Southeast Asian
stock markets pulled lower on Tuesday as a warning by ratings
agency Standard & Poor's of a possible mass downgrade of the
euro zone kept market investors wary ahead of the EU summit late
this week.
Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and other major sharemarkets
fell to around one-week lows in choppy trading sessions that
involved thin volume.
Mild selling pressure hit many recent gainers, including
banking stocks, as investors grew jittery over the impact of a
potential rating downgrade on the global financial system.
Brokers said market players returned for a bargain at one
point thanks to some positive expectations involving a meeting
of European leaders this week.
Singapore's Straits Times Index and Malaysia's
benchmark stock index each edged down 0.6 percent.
Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) fell 0.7 percent.
Yasmin Soulisa, analyst at broker Bapindo Bumi Sekuritas in
Jakarta, expects further market downside, saying that with a
negative outlook for all of Europe, "there's a big possibility
we will see the JCI weakening toward year end."
The Philippines was down 0.21 percent and Vietnam
was 0.25 percent off.
Thai stocks ended up 0.14 percent, reversing early
losses, as domestic institutions bought shares for retirement
mutual funds (RMFs) and long-term equity funds (LTFs) that offer
tax breaks. Demand for the funds often strengthens near the end
of a year.
In Singapore, market turnover fell to 0.7 times a 30-day
average, with selling interest seen in banks. DBS Group Holdings
Ltd dropped 2.4 percent and United Overseas Bank Ltd
slipped 1.3 percent.
Traders attributed the selling to the unprecedented warning
from Standard & Poor's.
"I don't think the timing is really conducive. This kind of
warning should have come two years ago. It should not be now," a
Singapore-based trader said.
Asia and global equities halted a rally that began last week
and had continued on Monday, when the leaders of France and
Germany agreed on a plan aimed at guiding Europe out of its debt
crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 1.5 percent at 1000 GMT.
Among losers in the region, Indonesia's PT Bank Mandiri
eased 1.5 percent and Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings
Berhad fell 1.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2749.24 2766.23 -0.61
Kuala Lumpur 1480.92 1489.95 -0.61
Bangkok 1030.77 1029.37 +0.14
Jakarta 3752.67 3780.79 -0.74
Manila 4282.77 4291.72 -0.21
Hanoi 390.20 391.19 -0.25
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2749.24 3190.04 -13.82
Kuala Lumpur 1480.92 1518.91 -2.50
Bangkok 1030.77 1032.76 -0.19
Jakarta 3752.67 3703.51 +1.33
Manila 4282.77 4201.14 +1.94
Hanoi 390.20 484.66 -19.49
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 257,915,200 368,772,230
Kuala Lumpur 63,400,300 104,757,970
Bangkok 3,678,409 3,076,114
Jakarta 2,197,424,500 2,984,689,867
Manila 136,280 363,145
Hanoi 37,927 31,089